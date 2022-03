From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

A renowned Engineer and a statesman, Engr Chief Emmanuel C Iwuanyanwu, has expressed deep worry over the recent reocurring climate Change and Environmental Degradation

According to Chief Iwuanyanwu, ” this development posses a big Global threat to human existence “

Addressing leaders and members of the Global Coalition for Sustainable Environment on Climate Change Mitigation, Chief Iwuanyanwu said, “the situation calls for urgent and immediate intervention of world leaders and their engineers to save mankind from extinction.”

Engr Iwuanyanwu maintained that climate change and environmental degradation has posed serious threat to human, industrial and socio-economic development

He suggested that ” all professionals in these areas must come together to find a lasting solution to it. “

The Engineer further called for a global summit to discuss firmly the best way to proffer immediate solution to the serious challenges posed by the climatic change and environmental degradation.

Other speakers at the meeting aligned themselves with the positions and solutions proffered by Engr. Iwuanyanwu.

However, in a communiqué, the Global coalition for Sustainable Environmental on Climate Change Mitigation observed that climatic change has impacted negatively on the global environment leading to excessive flooding, severe drought in some regions, land erosion and other environmental catastrophe

The Global Coalition resolved to work with the United Nations Environment Programme, European Union, Africa Climate Change Fund, the Federal Government of Nigeria, governments of other foreign nations, multinational corporations, the private sectors and other development partners to find solutions to mitigate the negative effect of climate changes on humanity.

It further resolved that the Global Coalition should establish her corporate head office at Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja with branches in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, Canada, and other African countries for collaboration

The body added ” that contacts have been established with most of these nations and other groups with similar interests. “

It promised to assemble Engineers, Scientists, and other Professionals with the commitment and passion to create awareness on the diverse negative influences on environment for the benefit of future generations.

The organization believed that the measure will not only reduce the activities that negatively impact on the three dimensions of the environment namely air, water and land but will create solution and promote remedial measures that will protect, improve and preserve the quality of the environment

This will lead to enhanced health and well being of living organisms.

The group said further that the measures will promote best sanitation and general public health thereby preventing wide spread transmission of diseases.

It resolved that its membership shall be in two categories – corporate and individual membership with professionals, inter disciplinary experts, business community and those who have made substantial contributions to mitigate climate change.

To implement the goals and objectives of the organizations, the Board of Trustees with members were created with Engr. Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the BOT Chairman. Others are Professor A.Z Abubakar North West, Professor Babagana Mohammed – North East, Engr. Olalekan Emeka Sulaiman Ajani – South West, Engr. Babatunde A. Oshodi – Coordinatior and Engr. Dr. Claribelle Ngozi Nwogu – Secretary.

Also ,the management committee of the body comprises Engr. Babatunde Oshodi – Coordinator, Engr. Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Nwogu – Secretary, Engr. Olalekan Emeka Sulaiman Ajani – member and Professor Binta Abdukaram member. Others members are Professor A.Z Abubakar, Prof. Babagana Mohammed, Engr. Linda Bitrus Elesa, Engr. Adeolu Odusote, Mr. Abba Kachalla and Chinedu Nsofor.

According to an official statement, the Organisation would be officially inaugurated in two months time.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu said he will use everything within his human resources to ensure that the Global Coalition for Sustainable Environment on Climate Change Mitigation achieves all its set goals and objectives.

He pledged that he will continue to use his talents, resources and his life to serve humanity and also lead the campaign for Global peace and sustenance of the healthy environment.

Engr. Iwuanyanwu also said that the present Generation should ensure that the environment is properly protected and harmonised for the good of future generation.

He said that the achievements and successes of the global organisation which are aimed at ensuring love, healthy upliftment of humanity will be part of his contributions and commitment towards fulfilling the major commandment of God during creation.

#

He however challenged world leaders to take critical and urgent measures to tackle climatic change and environmental degradation which he insists is ravaging humanity and society.