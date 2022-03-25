Amaechi flags off indigenous survey and charting of Nigeria’s offshore water by Nigerian Navy

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

FEDERAL Government has pledged to give all the necessary support to the Nigerian Navy and its Hydrographic Agency for effective operations.

Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi said this on Friday at the flag-off ceremony of the Indigenous Survey and Charting of Nigeria’s water which was held at the Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft, Apapa, Lagos.

In a speech delivered by Amaechi as Special Guest of honour, he said “It is my honour and privilege to be with you on this important occasion as the SGOH to flag off the indigenous survey and charting of Nigeria’s offshore waters and sea. The sea is the most cost-effective medium for transporting bulk cargoes and essential services from one part of the globe to another. Currently, it is estimated that over 90 per cent of global trade volumes is conducted by sea. This implies that most countries of the world today would be adversely affected if ships could not safely navigate the seas, ports and harbour approaches to deliver goods and services.”

The Minister further said, “Hydrographic services provided in form of charts, maritime safety information, tide tables and other navigational publications, offer essential information to facilitate safe navigation of ships from one part of the sea to the other. Without these hydrographic services, shipping would be exposed to navigational hazards, which would affect security and economy of nations, whether littoral or landlocked. Pertinently, no port can be accessed and no maritime facility can be approached by any ship without having appropriate and updated hydrographic data and information to ensure its safety. Therefore, without hydrographic data and information there will be no nautical charts and publications, and ultimately no effective maritime activities, including naval operations; which translates to insecurity and underdevelopment around the globe.”

Amaechi added, “The strategic importance of the sea explains why littoral nations systematically conduct a hydrographic survey of their waters to provide the necessary information, in form of charts and nautical products, to enable ships and other waterborne craft safely transport goods and services. History has shown that the ability to conduct a systematic hydrographic survey always confer some advantages to a coastal state. This is because a littoral state with a developed hydrographic capacity would enhance safe navigation and effective exploitation of marine resources within its waters. Such state would also be able to produce military graded charts for the successful conduct of maritime operations in support of set national objectives.”

“That is why I am highly delighted to be part of this historic event to mark the commencement of a systematic survey of Nigeria’s offshore waters by the Nigerian Navy. It is to be noted that Nigeria’s offshore and coastal waters cover a total area of about 84,000 square nautical miles and about 85 per cent of Nigeria’s import and export trades are transported through this maritime domain. It is in the realisation of the security and economic importance of Nigeria’s maritime domain that Mr President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, acquired a 60-meter Offshore Survey Vessel called Nigerian Navy Ship LANA, including another 35-meter survey boat under construction in France. 4.NNS LANA was commissioned into the Navy on 9 Dec 21, and the vessel would be deployed to systematically survey Nigeria’s offshore waters and facilitate the production of associated navigational charts and publications to maximize the full potential of Nigeria’s maritime space. As this vessel commences the survey of Nigeria’s offshore today, it is expected that it would provide the necessary enablers to support the Federal Government’s Presidential Economic Diversification Initiative through improved maritime security, maritime trade and transport, as well as the improved economic prosperity of Nigerian citizens. Accordingly, this survey ship, in conjunction with similar vessels to be acquired by the FGN would, in a few years from now, completely survey Nigeria’s offshore waters and produce accompanying indigenous nautical charts and publications to facilitate improved maritime shipping, security and economic development in Nigeria , ” the Minister said.

Amaechi further said, “It is also expected that at the end of this survey and charting campaign, up-to-date indigenous nautical products would be available to facilitate the smooth take-off of the new deep seaports that are under construction at various parts of our offshore areas.”

The occasion had in attendance the chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai, Senior Officers of Nigerian Navy, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authorities, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko, Managing Director NIWA, George Moghalu and other senior staff of the ministry of transport.