Delta State Governor Commends Heritage Energy Operational Services for Exemplary Local Content Practices

Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), operator of OML 30 Joint Venture between the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited (SNRL) has been commended by the Delta State Government for exemplary compliance with the local content policy of the State.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa gave this commendation at the one-day Stakeholders Summit, organized by Delta State Local Content Agency, on Wednesday 23rd March 2022 at Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, Delta State. The summit had in attendance captains of industry, CEOs of extractive and non-extractive international and national companies operating in Delta State, as well as community leaders and traditional rulers of oil-bearing host communities in the state.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, called on stakeholders in the Delta State economy to collaborate with the Local Content Agency in advancing the economy through increased compliance with the Local Content policies of the state government. Okowa explained that the idea of e creating scope reservations for Local Contractors is one of the ways of ensuring increased Local Content in operations, so also putting in place policies that provide simpler procedures for local contractors, and unbundling contracts to enable local contractors to be more competitive.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of the Delta State Local Content Agency, Dr. Morris Idiovwa, expressed his delight with “the efforts of some companies like NPDC, Shoreline Natural Resources Limited and Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited for their encouraging initiative in implementing the NIPEX Step-Out Policy which allows indigenous contractors to provide some non-highly technical services to companies without the requirements of passing through the NIPEX Platform.”

This he said was exemplary. “We hope other companies would emulate these very commendable steps” he added.

In this own remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Energy, Mr. Naeem-Atiq Sadiq, who was represented by Rev. Adesola Adebawo, the company’s General Manager, Government, Joint Venture and External Relations, stated that “as operator of OML 30 Joint Venture between the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited (SNRL), Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL) is a key stakeholder both in the Local Content space as well as the overall economy of Delta State”.

He expressed joy that the Delta State Local Content Agency convoked the Stakeholders Summit at this time to elucidate the functions of the agency, the value it brings to the ease of doing business in the state as well as the opportunities for collaboration with investors for the growth of the economy of the state.

Also present at the summit was the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the State, Barr. Isaiah Bozimo, Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emmanuel Amgbadugba, Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice, Barrister Erebe, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Oil and Gas, Mrs. Gladys Puegeren, General Manager Legal of HEOSL, Mrs. Chisa Otokpa and many other dignitaries.

The Summit featured a plenary session, Chaired by Rev. Adesola Adebawo, on behalf of HEOSL CEO, which featured keynote presentations and panel discussion by leading lights of the extractive industry as well as researchers and conflict management experts including Hon. Justice J. Akpovi, Engr. Alex Neyin, , Prof. Mike Ikupolati, Dr. Francis i Ololo and others.