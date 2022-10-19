I’ve had sex on 3rd Mainland Bridge – Don Jazzy

Popular music producer, Don Jazzy has disclosed the most spontaneous thing he has ever done is having sex on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The Mavin record producer stated this in an interview with Clout Africa.

Don Jazzy also revealed that if given a chance to exchange himself with anyone for 24 hours, it would be Elon Musk, the world’s richest man.

He added that he likes washing plates and hates doing his laundry.

“The most spontaneous thing I have ever done was to have sex on Third Mainland Bridge,” he said.

Don Jazzy claimed that whenever he listens to the song ‘Overdose’, it always makes him feel loved.

Asked about what he would rather have between money and peace, the music producer said he would opt for peace.

On what color best describes his life, he said “There is how I want it, let’s say like white.”

For a better society