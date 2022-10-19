FG LAUNCHES ACTION CHECKLIST ON OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY IN MSME — SENSITISES REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON IL0 C155 & 187

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has launched an Action Checklist on Occupational Safety and Health in Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to improve safety and health culture in the workplace.

This is in accordance with the provisions of the Factories Act CAP F1 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to ensure the safety, health and welfare of workers, and protect them against hazardous working conditions.

The Minister for State Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo,, while launching the documents said that because most MSMEs operate in the informal economy and often lack social protection, they are most likely to suffer devastating consequences from disasters such as COVID-19 and workplace accidents.

He added that the need for a safe and healthy work environment among MSMEs in both formal and informal economies had led to the development of the action checklist.

The Minister, represented by the Director, Occupational Safety and Health Department of the Ministry, Mrs Lauretta Adogu, stated the commitment of the Federal Government, in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation, to empowering entrepreneurs, managers and workers to improve occupational safety and health working conditions through a systemic identification of occupational hazards that will strengthen MSME’s to manage workplace risk through best practices and acceptable risk control.

Speaking at the launch, the Director of ILO Country Office Abuja, Ms Vanessa Phala, represented by Mrs Chinyere Emeka-Anuna, stressed that promoting safety and health at work was an important contribution in ensuring a decent and productive work environment as successful enterprises are at the centre of economies and sustainable societies.

She noted that Occupational Safety and Health as the 5th pillar of the ILO Fundamental Principle and rights at work, is expected to be applied in every sector that creates jobs including the MSMEs which employs a large proportion of the workforce.

Present at the launch were representatives of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Small & Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) among others.

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms Kachollom Daju, mni, has noted that the Federal Government and ILO had a lasting legacy of contributing to the development of MSMEs through trainings, support and fostering an enabling environment, which creates market access for vulnerable populations.

Daju stated this in Abuja as she declared open the Improvement Workshop for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to produce high quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and health related products.

She said that the workshop, which was the beginning of series of events that led to the launch of the Action Checklist on Occupational Safety and Health in Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), would showcase some of the improvements made by the MSMEs to their workplaces, as they integrated Occupational Safety and Health into the value chain of their businesses.

The Permanent Secretary gave the assurance that the Ministry, in collaboration with the ILO and United Nations Agencies, would ensure that MSMEs operate safely with improved occupational safety and health practices.

In the same vein, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms Kachollom Daju mni, has said that achieving a safe and healthy work environment is a common goal that could only be accomplished with support from regulators across all sectors.

She said this at a 2-day sensitization workshop of Regulatory Authorities on ILO Conventions No. 155 and No. 187 on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) held in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by the Director, Occupational Safety and Health Department of the Ministry, Mrs Lauretta Adogu, called on all regulatory authorities and social partners to facilitate exchanges and data that would aid in the establishment of a National Occupational Safety and Health Management system.

Daju maintained that the Federal Government would continue to protect the safety, health and welfare of all workers, and accommodate the interest of all stakeholders in the spirit of social dialogue.