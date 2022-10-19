Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State inauguration of Political Forum in Lagos

L-r… President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos C, chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene; presenting the award to Prophetess Adaobi Favour Ojiakar (Nnukwu Eze Nwanyi Alimosho) Spiritual Mother of Ohanaeze, while others watch.

L-r… southeast APC Professional Women Council Coordinator, Dr. Vivian Obi with Stake Holder Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos Chief Chris Ekwilo.

L-r… Mrs. Nkechi Ezeafor; Chief (Mrs) Vera, Adaigbo Lagos; High Chief (Mrs) Nkem Duru;Chief Eucharia Nwagwu, Dr. Vivian Obi, and Chief (Mrs) Goodness Item.

L-r… Vice Chairman Supreme Council of Ndi Eze Lagos State HRH Dr. Vincent Iwobi, with Eze Emmanuel Oparachuku.

L-r…Stake Holder Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos Chief Uche BabaTata; Mr. Ikechukwu Asogwa ; a guest Prophetess Adaobi Favour Ojiakar; Chief Innocent Ojiakor and Chief Maduafor Odu.

Southeast APC Professional Women Council Coordinator, Dr. Vivian Obi; (middle) with her Members, during the Inauguration of Political Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State on 16/10/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society