Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State inauguration of Political Forum in Lagos

L-r...Former  President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State,  Dr Femi Ferguson,  President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos. .Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene;  Chairman Council of  Eze ndigbo  Lagos  state Eze Lawrence Nnamdi ‘; Chief Anselm Udoka (Orobo) , during the Inauguration of Political Forum  ,Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State  on 16/10/2022...  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r… President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos C, chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene; presenting the award to  Prophetess Adaobi Favour Ojiakar (Nnukwu Eze Nwanyi Alimosho) Spiritual Mother of Ohanaeze, while others watch.

L-r… southeast APC Professional Women Council Coordinator, Dr. Vivian Obi with  Stake Holder Ohanaeze  Ndigbo in Lagos  Chief Chris Ekwilo.

L-r…  Mrs. Nkechi Ezeafor; Chief (Mrs) Vera, Adaigbo Lagos;  High Chief (Mrs) Nkem Duru;Chief Eucharia  Nwagwu, Dr. Vivian Obi, and Chief (Mrs) Goodness Item.

L-r… Vice Chairman Supreme Council of Ndi Eze Lagos State HRH Dr. Vincent Iwobi, with Eze Emmanuel Oparachuku.

L-r…Stake Holder Ohanaeze  Ndigbo in Lagos   Chief Uche BabaTata; Mr. Ikechukwu Asogwa ; a guest  Prophetess Adaobi Favour Ojiakar; Chief Innocent Ojiakor and Chief Maduafor Odu.

Southeast APC Professional Women Council Coordinator, Dr. Vivian Obi; (middle) with her Members,  during the Inauguration of Political Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State on 16/10/2022…  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

