‘It is futile to wait for the West to build Africa ‘ – Adebayo, VC Covenant University

It is futile to wait for developed countries of the West to build Africa, the Vice-Chancellor, of Covenant University, Professor Abiodun Adebayo has said.

He spoke recently at the QS Africa Forum 2023 with the theme, “Education Africa 2023 and Beyond- Sustainability and Social Impact in African Context” organized by QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) United Kingdom and hosted by Covenant University.

In a chat with our correspondent, Professor Adebayo emphasized that the West has peculiar problems they are dealing with without solutions yet in place and therefore called on Africans to look inward for solutions.

“They have their problems. They have not finished solving them. So, they cannot come and solve Africa’s problems. If the Americans tell you they will come and solve Africa’s problems, in fact, it will not work.

“Only Africans, Nigerians, Ghanaians, South Africans, etc. can solve their peculiar problems. Let us not always run to the West, we have what it takes here, the indigenous content that can help us begin to change our narratives as Africans,” he explained.

On the need for Covenant and other African universities to participate in QS Ranking, Adebayo explained that the ranking would give feedback about the university’s products.

“Aside from the research excellence and academic excellence parameters, QS has this component of tracking graduates’ employability. Meaning that, are your products making the needed impact in the industry?

“Now, if you have a product that is not good in the market, what do you do? You need to check what you have done. Rethink your processes, and adjust your methods. That is why we feel we need to participate in the QS ranking because it helps to give feedback about the status of our products. This time, our graduates.”

The Vice-Chancellor also explained other benefits of the QS Ranking to African universities.

“As you know, Africa’s reputation needs to be rebranded and this is part of the rebranding mechanism, to ensure Africa takes its rightful place among the committee of nations.

“It also affords the universities in Africa to network and see how we can form a formidable synergy that will lead to the emancipation and transformation of Africa.

“We are going to form a strategic committee that will be championed by Covenant University with the QS team and some other stakeholders in African higher education to see how the peculiarity of Africa can be taken into the ranking process.

“The whole essence of ranking is not about being number one or two but to enhance impact, visibility and regional networking,” he said.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng