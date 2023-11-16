Iragbiji Day 2023: Marine Minister, Oyetola, ex-Osun Deputy Gov. Haastrup, other dignitaries to grace occasion

The Hon. Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, is expected, as Chief Host, to lead other dignitaries to the 32nd edition of Iragbiji Day Anniversary celebration holding on Saturday at the ancient town in Osun State.

As contained in a press statement issued by the Chairman of Media and Publicity for the forthcoming celebration, Dr. Jimoh Olorede, and jointly signed by the Chairmen of Iragbiji Development Association (IDA), and Planning Committee, Dr. Lateef Raheem and Mr. Remi Agboola, retrospectively, Prince Adesuyi Haastrup, the deputy governor to the former first executive governor of Osun State, would preside as Chairman of the occasion, where Ministers, Heads of Federal Agencies, government functionaries, business tycoons and other notable members of the society would be in attendance.

According to the statement, dignitaries and other attendees on Saturday would be warmly received and treated with royalty by His Majesty, Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi (Odundun IV).

“We are set for the annual celebration of our Town’s Day holding here at Iragbiji this Saturday. The Day is significant as it brings all our sons and daughters together annually where we review and appraise our Development Agenda for the growth of the Town”, the monarch, in the statement, said.

Preparatory to the D-Day, the Planning Committee has since last Sunday, Kick-started with a week-long array of activities including prayer devotion, environmental sanitation, and media engagement.

Other lined-up activities are Medical Outreach for treatments of health related challenges on Wednesday, a gymnastic-like Walk to Live exercise round the town, and a soccer competition on Friday, with Juma’at Service earlier on the same day.