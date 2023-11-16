New Rivers CP resumes duty, orders arrest of dreaded cultist who killed DPO Amgbashim at all cost

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The newly deployed Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu on Wednesday 15th November, 2023 resumed duty as the 45th Commissioner of Police in the state.

CP Disu, in his maiden meeting with crime reporters at the Command headquarters promised to combat crime in the state, using effective community-oriented policing strategy.

Disu, after meeting with the press, visited Ahoada East Local Government Area where five natives of Odiemerenyi Community were killed on last Sunday by suspected cultists loyal to Mr. David Okpara aka Baba, who was declared wanted by the police, with a bounty of N100m placed on him by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that SP Bako Angbashim, a gallant police DPO of Ahoada Division, was killed and his head and private part cut off, during a raid on criminal hideouts in Odiemudie in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State in September, by cultists led by one Gift Okpara aka 2Baba, terrorizing Ahoada communities.

CP Disu who was accompanied by senior Police officers of the command while addressing officers of Ahoada Area Command and Division charged officers of the command to ensure 2Baba and other criminals terrorizing the area is apprehended at all cost.

CP Disu further charged the officers to give him success by arresting the culprits while adding that nobody will kill a Police officer and go away scout free. He advised the officers to keep safe to avoid injuries and fatality.

He said “I know how difficult it is for you people to enter those difficult areas. I want you to know that we are going to support you with all required logistics. I want you to know how important we take your job. My first assignment was to come and see you, to tell you how important you are”.

Our Correspondent reports that CP Disu with his men also visited Odieremenyi community where five natives were killed last Sunday.

The new CP however sought for the support and collaboration of Rivers people in the fight against crimes and criminality in the state, in a bid to achieving a peaceful and more secured Rivers State.

The Police Commissioner added that he is familiar with the terrain in the state, having previously served in Rivers State as Anti-Kidnapping Squad leader, Divisional Police Officer in Elimbu and Elelenwo, and also as the Commander SARS, and Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigations Department.

He said, “I know the terrain, I will work with the people, partner with the people, together we shall succeed.”