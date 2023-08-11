IPOB warns media to desist from  associating  it with Simon Ekpa

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has cautioned journalists to desist from associating Simon Ekpa, a Finland-based Biafra agitator with its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s movement.

This was contained in a statement signed by IPOB’s media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, and made available to journalists in Anambra State.

It insisted that Ekpa was on his own, warning the media to be appropriately guided to respect this reality in their publications, henceforth.

IPOB said, “We have observed with dismay the deliberate moves of some compromised media houses and social media platforms to associate Simon Ekpa to the membership of the noble family of The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

“For the purpose of clarity and emphasis, the said Simon Ekpa is not in any way a registered unit member of IPOB, nor is he connected to Eastern Security Network, ESN.

“It is therefore imperative that media houses are appropriately guided to reflect this reality in their publications henceforth.

“We want the public to take note of the following. We are mindful of the conceited efforts of DSS and similar agencies to ignite, undermine and divide IPOB with the sole motive of weakening the organization from within.

“It is to be reiterated emphatically that IPOB is not divided, has no factional leadership or involved with any entity associated with efforts to criminalize the social-political space in the South East.

“Those referring to the said Ekpa as a factional leader of IPOB are either misguided, ill-informed or playing the script of DSS who are his main sponsors with the main agenda to destabilize the South East with the use of criminals.

“Ekpa is unknown to ESN. The fact that he has been using ESN name to dupe gullible people through his endless fundraising schemes does not in any way link him to ESN formed by IPOB.”

While saying that Ekpa has an inconspicuous group called Government in Exile, the group described him as being seen in social media videos alluding to the fact.

The statement added, “It is therefore worrying that some media houses have persisted in attributing membership of IPOB to Simon Ekpa irrespective of the obvious.”

The group appealed to ladies and gentlemen of the media to refrain from referring to Ekpa as a member of IPOB, noting that he is not.

It recalled that in 2016, DSS created a phantom factional IPOB leader known as Okwudili, saying, “This time around, they have unveiled Simon Ekpa who was the Okwudili of REN-IPOB.

“What the government of Nigeria is doing today with Simon Ekpa is the same mission to divide and destroy IPOB from within which failed with the veiled Okwudili of REN-IPOB.

“All the efforts to bring IPOB down will fail and will continue to fail until Biafra is restored.”