Reps interface with Army to stem kidnappings, other crimes in Abia communities

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

An Ad-hoc Committee of the House of Representatives on Insecurity on Thursday interfaced with the Nigerian Army NA to stem the spate of kidnappings, assassinations, armed robberies and banditary in and around Isiukwuato and Ummunneochi communities of Abia State

The House panel was constituted by the Speaker Hon Tajudeen Abbas following a motion moved by Hon.Amobi Ogar representing the Isiukwuato/Ummunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State on the matter on the floor of the green chamber at plenary.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee Hon.Obinna Aguocha in a remark said that the panel gathered at the hearing not just as representatives of various organizations and institutions, but as concerned citizens united by a common goal to interface with the security forces to reduce kidnapping, assassinations and banditry in and around Isiukwuato and Umunnochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

The lawmaker further said that the House would applaud the restoration of safety, harmony, and progress in those cherished communities.

He said that security challenges are not mere statistics or headlines; they are real-life manifestations that affect the lives of the people, disrupt the functioning of institutions and impede the growth of the South-East region.

According to him, instances of criminal activities as banditry, kidnapping, assassinations, communal clashes, and threats to life have shaken the very foundation of our societies.

He told the security agents that as stakeholders, it is incumbent upon all citizens to come together, transcending all differences to find sustainable solutions that will quell these threats and pave the way for a brighter future.

He said, “our commitment to addressing this crisis is evident in our presence here today. We recognize that insecurity cannot be combated by one entity alone; it requires a collective, multi-faceted approach that encompasses the perspectives and expertise of law enforcement agencies, community leaders, policymakers, scholars, and citizens.

“This Committee Hearing provides us with the opportunity to harness these diverse perspectives and channel them into a coherent, action oriented strategy”

Tackling the issue of insecurity he noted requires a holistic approach that encompasses law enforcement, community engagement, socio-economic development, and effective engagement from goverments.

The House Committee had in adopting the motion observed that the common borders, shared with three other states connect the primary focus area to Ebonyi State through Isiagu, Enugu State as well as Agwu and Imo state through Okigwe..

It therefore requires the synergizing of national resources, expertise, and perspectives to create a stronger front against insecurity and strengthen the bonds that binds all the people together.

The House Committee lamented the complex interplay or interest and non-state actors within this region noting that it is compounded by the presence of armed entities such as the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) Alongside Private Security Organization like the Royal Switch Services (RSS) and others within the area.

The House Committee helsman applauded the efforts of state governments in the South-East geo-political zone in policy making, budget allocation and direct support to the state security agencies and lauded the recently launched operation Crush by the government of Dr Alex Otti of Abia state, and other state governments in the south-east.

They identified issues such as socio-economic disparities, lack of opportunities, and communal tensions and the roles these conditions play in breeding insecurity emphasizing that the solutions must be comprehensive, sustainable.

At the hearing, the Chief of Army Staff Gen.Taoreed Lagbaja was represented by Brig Gen.Gabriel Esho and other senior personal of the Nigerian Army.