IPOB to Apostle Suleiman: Steer clear issues relating to Igbo nation

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra, PDP has warned Apostle Johnson Suleiman and his likes to desist from making any comment on IPOB or Igbo nation saying that such will not be tolerated any more.

It called on pastors to know their limits, saying that it does not want to have issues with any man of God.

IPOB on a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful said, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the unprovoked verbal attack and ranting by Apostle Johnson Suleiman against IPOB and the enterprising Igbo nation.

“It is a puzzle that a man of God will abandon his calling and resort to attacking a nation without any cause.

“We don’t intend to join issues with Apostle Suleiman and his likes such as Tunde Bakare but our message to them is very unambiguous: They should steer clear from any matter concerning IPOB or the great Igbo race. Let them concentrate on their apostolic calling and restrain from unguarded utterances or vituperations on subjects beyond them.”

While wondering when unguarded utterance against IPOB and the Igbo nation became part of Suleiman’s calling, the group said that Men of God in the bible days were never known for controversies

Meanwhile, The Nigerian Army on Tuesday described Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) killings of two soldiers Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Audu Linus (retired) and Private Gloria Matthew, who were on transit to Imo state for their traditional wedding as barbaric and most despicable.

In a statement, Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said the soldiers had embarked on the trip to fulfill the traditional rites of conjugating their matrimony, as the very well respected and cherished Igbo tradition demands.

He said ironically, the fact that one of the soldiers, Pte Gloria Matthew who hails from Nkwerre LGA of Imo state, has an ethnic affiliation with the good people of South East Nigeria did not prevail on the sensibility of the dissidents.

“This dastardly act, one too many, clearly portends the deep seated hate, desperation and lawlessness with which foot soldiers of IPOB/ESN have being unleashing terror on Ndigbo, whom they claim they are on a mission to protect and emancipate, as well as other innocent Nigerians who are resident or transiting the South East.

“This gruesome murder, in which they did not spare even their own child, clearly depicts callousness, impenitence and is indisputably, a brazen act of terrorism perpetrated by IPOB/ESN.

“Though the dissident groups have continued to live in denial, while masquerading as unknown gunmen in their criminal violent campaign in the region, the Nigerian Army will ensure the perpetrators of this dastardly act unleashed on its personnel do not go unpunished. While we deeply condole with the families, relations and close associates of the victims, the Nigerian Army has commenced investigation to unmask and bring the criminals to book,” Nwachukwu said.

He enjoined members of the public to oblige security agencies actionable information that will lead to the arrest of these criminals.