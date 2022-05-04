Festive free train service sustained to make Osun economic hub of Southwest –Govt

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Government has said the sustenance of its free train service for holidaymakers during festive period was hinged on its vision to turn the State to the commercial and socioeconomic hub of the South-West through the Dagbolu International Trade Centre, currently under construction.

The government noted that when completed, the Trade Centre would facilitate the importation and exportation of raw materials and agricultural products, both finished and semi-finished products into and out of Osun from other states in the region, which he said, would be transported through train.

Dr Bode Olaonipekun who is the State’s Commissioner for Commerce, Industries, Cooperatives and Empowerment, said this on Tuesday while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the departure of the train billed to return holidaymakers who had come to Osun from Lagos to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr festival with their loved ones.

The Commissioner disclosed that the construction of the Dagbolu International Trade Centre had reached an appreciable stage.

He explained that the project would have a multiplier effect on the State’s economy as it would create jobs for the people and also generate more revenues for the government.

“We are running the rail service to Osun because of the bigger picture of bringing and exporting raw materials and agricultural products both finished and semi-finished products out of Osun and also bringing finished products to the State”.

“I will continue to say it, the welfare of people is paramount to this government, and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola does not mince words in emphasising that whatever it takes us, we must ensure that every welfarist programme continues.

“You will recall that in the recent past, we had poorest FAAC allocation which is deficit, but despite all of that, the responsibilities of this government remained sacrosanct and irrespective of whatever the economic situation is, we are continuing to make sure that the welfare of the people is paramount still.

“As we all know, the history of having free train service dates back about 11 years and the foundation of it is to make sure that we are running the rail service to Osun because of the bigger picture of bringing and exporting raw materials and agricultural products both finished and semi-finished products out of Osun and also bringing finished products to Osun.

“The focal project for that is Dagbolu International Trade Centre which is ongoing, I can tell you categorically that goods coming from Lagos to Osun has commenced and very soon you will see the rationale behind the government embarking on this free train service year-in-year-out.

“On the long run, there are some investments that government made for you to pave way for some larger expanse of advantages, but in this case, you will see the effects and the benefits coming-in very soon and by the grace of God, before this year ends, both inflow and outflow of finished and semi-finished products from Lagos will go on in earnest as we look forward of creating a lot of jobs along that corridor and also generate some reasonable Internally Generated Revenue for the state government through the exercise.

“I want to assure our people that this initiative is not a service we are looking back on, but forward, because the government of Osun particularly Mr. Governor is resolute on making sure that the advantage of the rail corridor passing through Osun is maximally utilized and made profitable as much as possible”, he added.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries of the Eid-el-Fitr free train service, have applauded the State Government for sustaining the good gesture over the years