Insurgency: I ‘ll Go The Way Of Israel To Protect Nigerians – Kachikwu

Favour Ishember , Abuja

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress for the 2023 election, Dumebi Kachikwu on Sunday evening hinted that, if elected, he will deploy technology that will require minimal human interference to curb insurgency in Nigeria.

Kachikwu gave this hint during the FCT Town Hall meeting to discuss the state of the nation and cart a way forward.

In particular, he said he is going to replicate what the Israelites who are perpetually in war are doing to protect themselves.

“We will no longer close one flank and leave another flank open for further incursions. The full might of the Nigerian army and the united will of the Nigerian people will confront our enemies. Our army will have clear instructions on what to do to the enemy. Our borders will be closed to all those who seek to harm us because we now know the enemy is the enemy irrespective of religion, tribe and tongue. War is war and Nigeria will win this war.

“My administration will avenge the lives of all soldiers and civilians killed. They will pay a huge price for their folly and be told in no uncertain terms that Nigeria is not a no man’s land. This is my promise. The sanctity and dignity of life will be restored under my watch. Ritual killings, trade in body parts and kidnappings have no place in civilised society. We will rid our forests of scam artists masquerading as native doctors who promise riches to the weak and lazy. We will protect our young men and women from these predators”

According to him:” We saw the Abuja -Kaduna train explosion, what was said was very sad and embarrassing as none of our security Agencies could see a stretch from Abuja to Kaduna .

“If elected, I will deploy technologies to tackle the issue of insurgency such as: drones that use pay load that can monitor everywhere just like what is applicable in other countries.

” The government is not fighting insurgency because there are some cabals that are benefiting from it, because that is the only way you can award a contract”, he explained.

Kachikwu also stated that, “I do understand that the APC government has succeeded in weaponizing poverty and hunger, but we mustn’t let our basic decency as human beings be eroded. If you can use the internet for Yahoo, you can use the internet to trade. We will guide you and teach you the rudiments of digital commerce.

“We will build technology parks in every senatorial district in Nigeria that will serve as incubation centres for digital jobs, research and development. We are an English-speaking nation, and we will use this to our advantage to provide services to people all over the world from the comfort of our homes.

“We are the technology generation; technology will be used to leapfrog Nigeria from third world to developed nation. Nigerians are the brains and engine rooms of most nations why can’t they do the same here? No sensible nation allows their best and brightest to leave. We will reverse this ugly trend. Nigeria will work again for everyone”, he assured.

On national unity and cohesion, the presidential candidate said ” No longer will we engage based on Hausa, Ibo and Yoruba or North and South but on the basis of Nigeria, our only fatherland. We will resist all those who make religion and tribe their mantra. It will no longer be business as usual. We will zone out all proponents of zoning and usher in a Nigeria that promotes merit, character and know-how above primordial sentiments.

“Every component part of Nigeria is blessed with those who have the talents and abilities to pilot the affairs of Nigeria and we must create the enabling environment for these people to emerge in government and governance. Nigeria will no longer be associated with mediocrity as we will invest in our citizens, our greatest asset. The toga of lazy youths won’t stand as we build the greatest workforce on earth. We must build a workforce that knows today and understands the demands and dictates of tomorrow. We can no longer be in conflict with what we don’t know as we make policy somersaults over modern age financial instruments like bitcoins”

The 48 year Candidate assured that equality and fairness will be establish in the ideology of Nigeria as what goes to one goes to all, if elected president of Nigeria come 2023 “my first executive interface with the National Assembly will include a bill I have dubbed the Nigerian Patriot Act. It is a bill of equality and fairness. It is a bill that says we are all in this together. It is a bill that ensures that public servants cannot use the privileges they cannot provide to the common man”

“If you desire to be in the public service, you must use the same services the masses use. No private or foreign schools for our families, no private or foreign hospitals for us or our families, no generators or boreholes in our homes. If we desire efficient and effective education, healthcare, utilities, etc we must make it available to all so that we may all equally benefit from it. This is how we will build a nation that works for everyone”

To fix agriculture, Kachikwu said”we must elevate our millions of farmers to agripreneurs and transition farming to agribusiness. We will secure our farmlands and protect our men and women from those who seek to do them harm. Our farms will no longer be known as killing fields but as the food factory of Africa, providing millions of good paying jobs for the middle class”