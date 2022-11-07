Melaye claims Obi acted unprovoked at town hall meeting, demands apology

Spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, has demanded an apology over an outburst from the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on Sunday night.

Mr Obi had snapped at Melaye at the presidential town hall in Abuja after the latter made several false utterances about him.

Obi reacted after Melaye called an attendee of the meeting ‘Obi people.’

On hearing that, Obi said, “Stop that Dino. Why are you always calling me? I won’t take that. This man is from ANPP. Why are you calling him Obi people?”

Melaye attempted to continue talking, Obi then added, “Stop that, I have taken enough from you. Why are you always calling me?”

However, in a video posted on his Twitter page on Monday, the former Kogi West lawmaker claimed Obi acted unprovoked.

He said, “He was not provoked, I was seating far opposite the top seat where they were sitting. I didn’t mention his name. And I was really surprised to see that type of outburst from a presidential candidate. Is that the type of president he is going to make? Just taking on people and showing unpresidential characteristics?

You can’t campaign for Tinubu without looking stupid, says Melaye

“I didn’t do anything. So that outburst is unwarranted, very unpresidential, unacceptable of a leader.

“A leader must be mature. One who wants to govern this country must be accommodating, must have a lot of patience, must have perseverance. These are basic characteristics of leadership anywhere in the world.”

He said a presidential candidate could not be reacting in such manner in the public.

According to Melaye, Obi was “so provoked” and carried away by the performance of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that he deserves “a serious apology” from the former Anambra State governor.

