Borno PDP members money mongers, only active during election to collect money from Presidential Candidate — APC chairman

AHMED MARI, , Maiduguri

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) Chairman in Borno State, Hon Ali Dalori has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Borno as as money mongers who only appears during the electioneering period, every four years and deceive their Presidential candidate in order to collect money and disappear.

Hon. Dalori who disclosed this in an interview with journalists at the APC Secretariat in Maiduguri during the weekend said “tell me, who is known among the PDP members in Borno, . They just come during electioneering campaign, deceive their Presidential candidate and collect money and disappear immediately after general election. They are just political traders.

“This time around, they brought one unknown small boy as their gubernatorial candidate, thinking that they will wrestle power from APC in Borno. They are dreamers, they just want to deceive Atiku and collect money and disappear after elections” , he alleged.

He said “nobody can dislodge Governor Babagana Zulum because of his outstanding performance despite the Boko Haram insurgency, he has done credibility, wherever, you go, Nigerians are hailing him because of his humility and achievements”.

“Throughout the 13 tear of Boko Haram insurgency, neither Atiku nor any PDP member in the state have assisted the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) but Governor Zulum have been personally going round the nooks and crannies of the state to distribute food, cash and other non- food items in order to bring succour to his people”, the APC chieftain stressed.

Dalori further stated that no citizen of Borno state in his right senses would vote for PDP because it is as a result of PDP misrule and no care attitude that drew the state into Boko Haram insurgency, stressing that he was amazed to hear Dino Malaye accusing, the APC Vice Presidential, Senator, Kashim Shettima of allowing Boko Haram to grow but has forgotten that Boko Haram started during PDP government.

He cautioned Malaye to always think very well before saying anything, and advised Nigerians and Borno state people in particular not to vote for PDP.