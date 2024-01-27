Insurgency creates influx of people into FCT, AMAC Chairman cries out

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Maikalangu, has raised the lamented that insurgent activities in the neighbouring states of Niger, Kogi, Kaduna and Nasarawa have led to upsurge of migration of people into Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Maikalangu cried out yesterday when the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, engaged AMAC stakeholders at a Town Hall meeting on insecurity in the FCT.

According to Maikalangu, the security situation had led to an explosion of criminal activities in the rural areas and the FCT city centre.

The Chairman however, applauded Wike for initiating the FCT Ministerial Taskforce which has led to a reduction in the rate of crime in the territory.

“It will interest you to know that if communities such as Kabusa, Ketti, Gbawu and other communities that have become kidnappers’ hideouts, are accessible by security agencies, the rate of crime would have been adequately addressed,” Maikalangu said.

He also appealed for the minister’s intervention to create access roads to Takushara, Burum, Gidan Kwano, Leka, Kutasa, for the good and safety of the people.

And for the establishment of a police division within Takushara axis, which he noted will provide security presence in all the surrounding communities.

In his response, Wike mandated the chairmen of the six Area Councils to hold monthly security meetings. He said any council chairman who defies the directive is a security threat.

“Therefore, I will be calling meetings of all traditional leaders, meeting with all council chairmen and meeting with all security agencies.

“If there is no monthly meeting held in terms of security meeting in the councils, I should be aware, and I will hold that chairman responsible for any security breach.

“If you do your job, I do my job, traditional leaders do their own job, and security agencies do their own job, we won’t have problems.

