Meet the first Female Director of the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies University Of Ibadan Associate Prof. Ruth Adio-Moses

PATIENCE OGBO

Associate Professor Ruth Ochanya Adio-Moses is the Director of the Institute For Peace and Strategic Studies IPSS, Faculty of Multi-disciplinary Studies University of Ibadan, Ibadan Oyo State Nigeria.

She is the first female Director of the Institute For Peace and Strategic Studies and the pioneer Associate Professor of the Department of Peace, Security and Humanitarian Studies with special interests in the areas of Environmental Risk Reduction, Violence Prevention, and Health and Safety. She is particularly passionate about children, youths, women, and Internally Displaced Persons. She is currently working with her students in humanitarian and refugee studies to create Peace clubs in secondary schools.

Since she assumed the position of the Director of the Institute last year, her Midas touch has been felt by the staff and students of the institute as well as the University of Ibadan, as she has brought transformation, class and quality lecturer-student relationships, mentorship, and academic excellence to the Institute.

She is the Coordinator of the Humanitarian and Refugee Studies, Department of Peace, Security and the Humanitarian Studies University of Ibadan, and Coordinator of the Centre for Disaster Risk Management and Development Studies, University of Ibadan. This Centre was created by the National Emergency Management Agency Nigeria for research and community engagement.

Associate Professor. Ruth won scholarships for both her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. She also got fellowships for an advanced certificate in Analyzing Risk from Harvard T.H. CHAN School of Public Health USA and another as a level 1 Professional Trainer in Kingian Nonviolence Conflict Reconciliation from the Center for Nonviolence & Peace Studies, University of Rhode Island, USA.

She had training in Negotiation and Mediation from the Clingendael, Institute of International Relations Netherlands and from the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators in Nigeria. She also had training in Conflict Sensitivity: Do-no-harm Approach to Peacebuilding And Development Interventions, by the Christian Rural and Urban Development, Nigeria.

She was also the Convener of the University of Ibadan 3rd SME Fair in 2023.

Her research has been published in both local and international books and journals. She is the current National Public Relations Officer for the Nigeria School Health Association, a Fellow of the Institute for Humanitarian Studies and Development Abuja Nigeria, a Society for Peace Studies and Practice member, and the South-West Coordinator of the Society of Professional Disaster Risk Managers Nigeria.

Associate Professor Ruth Ochanya Adio-Moses was the Hall warden of the Queen Idia Hall University of Ibadan and she brought her midas touch to the hall, transforming it through the renovation she embarked upon, making the hall a much sort after accommodation for the female students of the premier University has attended conferences in Nigeria and countries outside Nigeria where she presented research papers.

Experience

Lecturer

University of Ibadan Nigeria

May 2009 – Present 14 years 9 months

Nigeria

Co-Founder

Disability Support Centre

Senior Research Fellow

Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies

Jun 2017 – Present 6 years 8 months

University of Ibadan, Nigeria

Humanitarian and Disaster Risk Management Unit

Senior Research Fellow

Humanitarian and Disaster Risk Management Unit. Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies

Jun 2017 – Present 6 years 8 months

University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

lecturer

University of Ibadan

Apr 2007 – Present 16 years 10 months

teaching and research

Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies University of Ibadan

Jun 2017 – Aug 2021 4 years 3 months

Nigeria

Senior Research Fellow

INSTITUTE FOR PEACE AND STRATEGIC STUDIES UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN

Jun 2017 – Aug 2021 4 years 3 months

Nigeria

Education

Bachelor of Education – BEd Health and Physical Education/Fitness 2.1

1994 – 1998

Activities and Societies: handball, swimming research and writing

Licenses & Certifications

Ph.D

University of Ibadan

See credential

Volunteer Experience

Counsellor

Disability Support Centre

Mar 2001 – Present 22 years 11 months

Publications

Survey of Environmental Health Conditions in Relation to Safety in Public Primary Schools in Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo State Nigeria

Nigerian School Health Journal, 25, 1. Pages 72-79. (Nigeria) Apr 2013

The environmental health safety of every school is very important for the well-being of staff and students in the school as the finest health teaching is done by example. Where there are no proper facilities it will be difficult to discuss safe and proper habits. The study examined the quality of environmental health and safety conditions of public schools in Egbeda LGA. The National School Health Policy document was used as a standard for assessment. The result of this study revealed that…

· 2. Internet Use and Self-Reported Health Problems among Secondary School Students in Kwara State.

Nigerian Journal of Clinical Psychology, 19. 1. Pages 179-194. 2013

The internet has consistently positive impacts on modern society, but it has also caused various societal concerns about privacy, security, crimes pornography, and health-related problems. Its easy accessibility poses greater risks and dangers for adolescents as compared to other forms of media. This study investigated the influence of electronic media as experienced and reported by in-school adolescents in Kwara State. The findings of this study showed a significant relationship between internet use…

Projects

e-waste health education and advocacy

Aug 2015

developing education, information, and advocacy on the health hazards of e-management.

Other creators

Languages

English

–

Idoma

–

Yoruba

–

Hausa

–

Organizations

Nigerian School Health Association.

Publicity Secretary

Oct 2008 – Present

For a better society

—————————————————————–

