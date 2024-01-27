World Customs Organization Honours NPA MD, Bello-Koko

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko, has bagged a Merit Award from the World Customs Organization (WCO) on the occasion of the International Customs Day, 2024.

Mohammed Bello has since appointment as MD/ CEO of NPA championed increased collaboration and cooperation with the Nigerian Customs Service which resulted in the creation of dedicated Customs command for the Export Processing Terminals licensed and certified by the NPA to grow Nigerian exports.

The award signed by the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Mr Ian Saunders was presented to Mohammed Bello Koko by the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola assisted by Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi MFR on Friday, 26th January 2024.

In his keynote address, Oyetola said: “The recent passage of the Nigerian Customs Act 2023 creates a favourable environment for trade. It recognises opportunities, addresses challenges, and encourages partnership between the public and private sectors.

“In this era of increased interdependence, Customs and its stakeholders must work hand in hand to ensure the overall success of initiatives that will help unlock the immense potential of collaboration and increase revenue generation.

“At this juncture, let me commend the leadership of customs for agreeing to abandon the physical examination of cargoes at our ports and priotising the use of scanners. This development would not only increase revenue, it will ensure ports efficiency and competitiveness. And it will reduce drastically the cargo turnaround time.

“It is by committing to cooperation that we can enhance our effectiveness in safeguarding our waterways and facilitating global trade.

“ With unwavering commitment, I assure you of my ministry’s support for collaborative engagements with stakeholders in the international trade community, aiming for a more sustainable use of Ocean and Coastal Resources for Economic Growth.

“I, therefore, urge each one of you to carry forward the spirit of today’s event. Let us not only remember the achievements but also look ahead with enthusiasm for the collaborations and partnerships that await us. Together, we can continue to forge meaningful connections, foster innovation, and truly engage with purpose”.