From left: The Akarigbo of Remo land, HRM Oba Babatunde Ajayi; Lisa of Ode Remo, High Chief (Engr.) Abiodun Oyemala; Alaye of Ode, Ode-Remo, HRH Oba (Surv.) Adetunji Osho and the Alaperu of Iperu-Remo, HRH Oba Adeleke Basibo, during installation of Chief Oyemala as Lisa of Ode-Remo on Sunday. (recently).

