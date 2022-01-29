Champion Newspapers Limited
Gov. Sanwo-Olu at the inauguration of Abat Movement Working Committees held in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, flanked by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (right) and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prince Tajudeen Olusi (left) during the inauguration of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Movement Working Committees, at the Haven Event Center, G.R.A Ikeja, on Thursday, 27 January 2022.
L-R Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Otunba Funmi Bushra Alebiosu; Prince Tajudeen Olusi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, during the inauguration of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Movement Working Committees, at the Haven Event Center, G.R.A Ikeja, on Thursday, 27 January.

 L-R Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Otunba Funmi Bushra Alebiosu; Prince Tajudeen Olusi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Matters (Muslim), Alhaji Jebe Ahmed; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and others, during the inauguration of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Movement Working Committees, at the Haven Event Center, G.R.A Ikeja, on Thursday, 27 January 2022.

 

 

