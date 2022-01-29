Olubunmi Ojo: A man of his people, due for more responsibilities – Akpabio

Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has described the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon Olubunmi Ojo, as a politician who lives among his people and has earned their support and respect.

Akpabio stated this while speaking in Owo, Ondo State, at the burial ceremony in honour of Chief Akinola Otegbeye, father-in-law to Hon Ojo, on Friday.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Jackson Udom, quoted the former Senate Minority Leader, as saying, “we are here today to honour and celebrate the memories of a man who did all within his power for God and humanity. The crowd here today is explanatory of who the late Otegbeye was. We pray for the repose of our departed father and may God almighty grant him eternal rest.”

“As the Minister of the Niger Delta Ministry, who supervises the NDDC, where Ojo is the Chairman of the House Committee, my presence here today should tell you that Hon Ojo is a very popular and respected politician in the region and that also explains the caliber of personalities who are here today to honour him and his late father-in-law”, Akpbio said.

Speaking further, the former governor of Akwa Ibom State stated that “Hon Ojo is loved by his people. He has been able to build bridges across the different political divides and that also tells you that he is the man of his people. He has done a lot for his people as their representative and from what I have seen today, he should be given more responsibilities, because he has not disappointed them.”

Present at the event were, the wife of the state governor, Arabirin Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu, the Ondo State deputy governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Sole Administrator of the NDDC, Dr Effiong Akwa, Sir Etekamba Umoren, Mr. Scott Tommey, Chief Elema Uduaghan, among numerous others.

