Insecurity:  Police  moves against cultism arrests 4 suspects, recovers arms and ammunition in Imo 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo state police command Wednesday, carried out an operation against cultism in the state, arresting 4 suspects and recovering arms and ammunition

Following the positive record of the operation, the state commissioner of police, Mr Aboki Danjuma urged the citizens of the state to collaborate with the command in the fight against cultism and other violent crimes in the State.

The commissioner of police stressed the command’s determination to flush out criminally minded elements from the State

According to an official statement by the command, Wednesday, the operatives of the Command’s Anti-Vice Squad acting on credible intelligence stormed the criminal hideout of a notorious Vikings Confraternity Cult syndicate at Mbeiri, in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State and arrested four suspected cultists

The statement, however confirmed that the arrested suspects have been terrorizing the residents of Mbaitoli and other areas in the State

It gave the names of the suspects as, Chinaecherem Ozoemelam, aka Gadafi of Umuokoto, Nekede, Chidera Nnajiofor of Umuokoto Nekede, Obinna Sopuruchi Simon, of Ama Ohuru Nguru in Aboh Mbaise LGA and Alloysius Fabian of Umuegem Akabo in Ikeduru local government area of the state .

According to the statement, ” the suspects opened fire on sighting Police operatives but were subdued by the operatives.”

The statement continued, ” In the process, one of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries on his leg, he was arrested together with his cohorts and rushed to the hospital for medical treatment and two locally made revolver shotguns, five rounds of live cartridges, military camouflage shorts, and face masks were recovered from the suspects.”

It further revealed that on interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the Vikings confraternity and provided useful information to the Police.

” efforts are on top gear to arrest other suspects at large particularly the manufacturers of the locally made guns the criminals use” the statement said pointing out that the suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of a comprehensive investigation.

The Commissioner of Police Aboki Danjuma therefore calls on the well-meaning resident of the State to assist the Police in the fight against cultism and other violent crimes in the State.

He implores parents and guardians to caution their wards against indulging in any form of cultism or criminal activities reaffirming that the Command remains unwavering in its commitment to providing maximum safety and security for all and sundry in the State.