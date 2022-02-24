 Insecurity: Declare all known leaders of terrorists wanted now, Senate tells FG

By Adekunle Adesuji

Senate Wednesday asked the Federal Government to declare all known leaders of terrorists groups in Nigeria wanted.

The Red Chamber also called for the establishment of an operational base within Danko/Wasagu and Sakaba Local Government Areas of Kebbi affected by “the current rise in security challenges.

The Senate in its resolution asked President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy massively, the military and other law enforcement agencies to conduct a rigorous operation that will bring to an end, the banditry and cattle rustling in the affected LGAs.

Senate’s decisions were sequel to a motion moved by Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC-Kebbi South) and co-sponsored by 12 other senators during plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion entitled “Urgent need to surmount all kinds of kidnappings, banditry and related security challenges in Wasagu-Danko, Sakaba and Yauri Local Government Areas of Kebbi”, Na’Allah said that “it is no longer news that the bandits are moving in hundreds from village to village, house to house in search of cattle to rustle and people to abduct.

“The bandits have been reportedly laying siege around Yar-kuka, Morai, Dankade to Wadako and recently in Bena where 20 people were abducted.”

He further said that if urgent steps to tackle the security challenges were not taken, the peace-loving communities may be forced to resort to self-defence by acquiring arms and ammunition.

Contributing Sen. Adamu Aliero (APC-Kebbi Central) wondered why the recently purchased Tucano Aircrafts are not being efficiently used to haunt and kill the bandits .

Also, Sen. Sani Musa (APC-Niger East ), said that “the security situation is becoming alarming not only in Kebbi but in surrounding states like Niger , Kaduna , Zamfara etc .

“Human beings are lost every day; and we enjoy to stand and do one minute silence.

“Apart from calling on security agencies to intensify efforts in the fight against insecurity, leaders should fear God,” he lamented.

In his remarks, President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan said : “let us never be discouraged because sometimes we feel why are we here.

“There is a limit to what we can do but we must do what we are supposed to do well.

“We can only do oversight to put pressure but we can’t execute. We can’t command anyone to go anywhere but what we do here is very significant.

“We should continue to debate it and follow on with some actions. We have approved significant resources, funds recently in both the Supplementary Budget of 2021 and the Appropriation Act of 2022 for armed forces and other security agencies

“The time has come for all security and defence-related committees to oversight on the releases of funds to these agencies”