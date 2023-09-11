In 100 Days, Zulum delivered 77 Projects, programmes- Borno SSG

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has within 100 days of his second term executed 77 projects, programmes, key releases and interventions.

Secretary to the state government, Malam Bukar Tijjai announced this on Monday, September 11, 2023, in a report.

The report, released to the public, enumerated all projects and their locations as well as other activities carried out from May 29, 2023, to September 6, 2023, which make up 100 days of the second term.

The SSG highlighted that Zulum delivered 10 projects in the education sector which include the establishment of three Mega schools namely Alakaramti Community Primary School with 30 classrooms, an administrative block and sporting facilities, Government Day Secondary School, Gamboru also with 30 classrooms, administrative bloom and sporting facilities renamed after late Borno’s former SSG, Usman Jidda and Shuwari II primary school with 20 classrooms, staff quarters and other facilities.

He recalled that the three schools were commissioned by Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday, during his two-day official visit to Borno State.

Tijjani noted that also in education, there is recruitment of 4,000 thoroughly examined teachers for public primary and secondary schools (3000 for primary & 1,000 for secondary).

He also listed the construction of 30 houses for teachers in Gubio, Briyel & Dikwa (10 flats in each town) and payment of scholarship allowances to 14,284 Nigerian based students and 30 students on foreign scholarship.

On healthcare, the SSG said, there are five projects and these include the establishment and construction of four primary healthcare centres each of them with 30 beds capacity and nurses quarters. These primary healthcare centres are located at Limankara in Gwoza, Kaleri in Mafa, Zarmari in Konduga and Shuwari II in MMC which was also commissioned by Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday.

There is also the distribution of drugs worth N800m to general hospitals, he added.

Bukar Tijjani noted that on governance, there is the release of N2 billion for disbursement of non-interest loans to civil servants. There is also the doubling of gratuities payment from N1.2 Billion annually to N2.4 Billion.

There is also the release of N1 billion additional support to victims of Maiduguri Monday market fire victims, the SSG noted.

On infrastructure, Bukar Tijjani said there is the construction of roads in Monguno town, COE, Waka-Biu, and Abuja-Sheraton in MMC, there is a construction of a tunnel-like pedestrian underpass in MMC among others.

On security, there is the procurement of 50 brand new patrol vehicles and 300 brand new motorcycles for security outfits.

On transport, there is the procurement of 30 city buses, and 25 coaster buses allocated to civil servants.

There is also the procurement of 3,000 electric bicycles.

On agriculture, there is the procurement of 471 ploughs and harrows for 312 tractors allocated to farmer cooperatives across the 312 wards in our 27 LGAs.

There is also the distribution of 100 trucks of fertilizer to farmers across the state, and the distribution of livestock feeds to 300 farmers in Jere, Konduga and Mobbar LGAs.

On humanitarian response, there is distribution of food palliatives to 120,000 households across Gwoza, MMC, Jere, Kukawa, Mafa, Bama and Damboa LGAs.

There is also resettlement of IDPs from Bukarti and Jibrent villages at Molai 500 housing estate.

There is also phase II reconstruction/rehabilitation of Mallam Killumuri village in Konduga, and Bama town.

On housing, there is the ongoing construction of 72 units of two bedroom flats in 12 blocks of storey buildings around Ramat Polytechnic.

On human empowerment, there is the completion and equipping of 4 Vocational Training Institutes in Biu, Shani, Mafa and Magumeri towns.

There is also the construction of 2 ICT centres with 100 computers each in Gajiram and Gubio towns.

On water supply, there is the construction of 44 new Hybrid boreholes with overhead tanks, water reticulation and array of taps across 16 LGAs.

There is also the rehabilitation of 40 solar powered boreholes across MMC, Jere, Konduga, Mafa and Marte LGAs.

On electricity supply, there is the electrification of six villages in Bayo, rehabilitation of electricity (I.T.C) lines from Benishiek through Auno, Jakana, Mainok to Maiduguri; Maiduguri- Mafa and Maiduguri-Dusuman I.T.C lines.