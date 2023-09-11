Edo deputy gov relocates office out of govt house despite withdrawing suit against Obaseki

Philip Shuaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, has started the process of moving his office away from the Government House.

Near the government building, at No. 7 Dennis Osadebey Avenue, is where the new office is located.

Our publication was informed by sources close to the deputy governor that the new office needed some finishing touches and still lacked flowing water, despite the presence of certain plumbers.

This development comes after Shuaibu withdrew his lawsuit before the Federal High Court last week to block what he claimed were machinations by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, to have him removed from office.

More details to follow…

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng