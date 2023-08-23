Imo students endorse Uzodimma for second term

The National Association of Imo State Students (NAISS) has endorsed the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma for a second tenure, thanking him for all he has been doing for Imo people and Imo State Students in particular.

The endorsement was contained in the address they handed over to the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie when they came on a solidarity march to the Governor at the Government House, Owerri on Tuesday.

Receiving the Students, the Chief of Staff thanked them for taking the bold step of recognizing the efforts and achievements of the Governor in his short period in office and on his behalf promised the students that the Governor was poised to do more.

Anyaehie described Imo students as the best and brightest among the Nigerian students because “Imo Students set the pace and others follow.”

He appreciated the students for the show of solidarity and for identifying and putting down the various and verifiable achievements of the Governor which he made them to know are “just a tip of the iceberg.”

He told the students that though they have reeled out some modest achievements of the Governor “but there are other intangible achievements such as; payment of Salaries and Pension, approved promotion arrears for Civil Servants which in his estimate is more than what other past Governments did in their eight years of governance in Imo State.”

He reminded them of the Governor’s determination to achieve the dredging of Oguta Lake which will bring economic and social boom to the State, noting that “what the Governor is doing is to ensure that Imo citizens’ welfare is at its best and for Imo Students to be the best in the future.”

The Chief of Staff affirmed to the chorus of the students that the “Governor is ordained by God and anyone who is anointed/blessed by God no one will curse him.”

Concluding, he urged the students to continue doing what is right by giving attention to their academics, saying that “education makes a man.”

On behalf of the Governor, he informed the students that in the next few weeks Government will roll out empowerment packages for Imo Students.

In their address read by the President, National Association of Imo State Students (NAISS), Comrd. Umukoro Marvis Udechukwu, the students said they have come to register their satisfaction with the incredible administrative performance of the Shared Prosperity Government which has affected them positively.

They mentioned, among other things, the 35 kilometer dual carriage way Owerri/Orlu road, the 55 kilometers Owerri/Okigwe road that are completed and commissioned as well as the 46 kilometers Owerri/Mbaise/Umuahia road that is ongoing which Imo Students are benefiting from.

Secondly, they recalled the speedy intervention and rescue of Imo State Students trapped in 2021 University of Jos deadly crisis, the upgrading of ALVAN Ikoku Federal College of Education to ALVAN Ikoku Federal University of Education as well as the Federal University Teaching Hospital Owerri.

They commended His Excellency’s fight against insecurity through a unique security architecture that is unprecedented.

The student who were excited reminded the audience that His Excellency attracted N3 Billion TETFund project to Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Umuagwo as well as helped Imo State University Teaching Hospital IMSUTH to graduate three batches of Medical Doctors within his tenure which was never possible in the previous administrations, in addition to the modernization and successful movement of Imo State Polytechnic from Umuagwo to Omuma in Oru East where it is better situated.

They expressed their gratitude to the Governor for the accreditation of School of Nursing and Midwifery Aboh Mbaise and Amaigbo and his constant attention to Umuguma Specialist Hospital.

” As though this is not enough His Excellency has gone ahead to establish three new International standard General Hospitals at Umuokanne in Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Oguta in Oguta LGA and Omuma in Oru East LGA as a show of his good intentions and guaranty of adequate healthcare to Imo people.

The Students did not forget to recall the role the Governor played in initiating and getting the approval of the Federal Government towards the dredging of Oguta Lake to Orashi River to the Atlantic Ocean to enhance the proposed Imo State Free Trade Zone at Oguta and its environs.

Finally, they gave the Governor Kudos for the Skill-up Project designed to empower Imo people, the youths and students in particular technological through the Ministry of Digital Economy and E-Government in addition to the proposed N5 billion Agricultural empowerment for Imo farmers and Imo Students inclusive.

The Chief of Staff was assisted in receiving the Students by the Deputy Chief of Staff Operations, Hon Barr. Emeka Agbo, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Hon Chief Chinasa Nwaneri.

The Students that came on the visit were made up of the leadership of all the Tertiary institutions in Imo State.

