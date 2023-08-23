Soldiers repel IPOB’s attack on Army base in Imo

Men of the Nigerian Army have foiled an attack on the Forward Operating Base by the Indigenous People of Biafra fighters in Imo state.

The Army said the IPOB fighters who attempted the attack on its base were met with stiff resistance by the personnel on the ground.

A statement on Tuesday by the Director, of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said in the fierce gun battle that ensued on August 20, the troops killed one of the fighters and arrested two.

It read, “Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, operating in 82 Division Nigerian Army, Area of Responsibility have foiled an attack by Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network on its Forward Operating Base at Ukwuorji, along Owerri – Onitsha expressway.

“The irredentist fighters attempted the attack on the troops on 20 August 2023 but met their Waterloo, when they came under the superior firepower of the vigilant troops. The troops neutralized one of the fighters, while 2 others were arrested, as others fled.

“Items recovered at the scene of the shootout, include one vehicle, one mobile phone, one machete, nine empty cases of expended 7.62 mm Special Ammunition, and one empty case of expended 12.7mm Ammunition.”

He also said a Boko Haram fighter with his wife surrendered to troops after an aggressive operation in Borno.

“In another development, following troops’ aggressive combat operations against insurgents in the north east, one Boko Haram fighter alongside his wife surrendered to troops of 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in Gwoza. Items recovered from the terrorist, include one AK 47 Rifle and 10 Live rounds of 7.62 mm Special Ammunition, ” the statement added.

Onyema also disclosed that troops in another operation on August 21 were waylaid by bandits preparing to attack a village in Zamfara state.

He said two of the bandits were killed, four motorcycles and two AK 47 were recovered from them.

Onyema said, “In a separate operation on 21 August 2023, troops of 1 Brigade Garrison, operating under 8 Division, Area of Responsibility, while acting on actionable Intelligence, ambushed insurgents who were on a mission to attack Bobo Village in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State. In a fierce fight with the insurgents, troops eliminated two of the criminals and recovered two AK 47 Rifles and four motorcycles.”

