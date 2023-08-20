Imo Governorship Election Nigerian Army, Police, DSS, to provide personnel 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The Nigerian Army, the Police, DSS and other security Agencies, would provide their personnel to cover the November 11, 2023 Governorship election in Imo State

According to the Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Sylvia Agu, ” the Army has agreed to release about 2,300 personnel to cover the election in the state”

Speaking at the two day workshop for journalists in the state organized by the International press centre (IPC) tagged, EU- support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria, (EU-SDGN 11) Component 4, support to media, the Electoral Commissioner, said,” adequate security had been put in place and would provided by the Army, Police , DSS and other security Agencies in the state smooth conduct of the election”

She said further that the commission and the security Agencies have met on the election issue pointing out that assurance has been given by the high command of the agencies

The Commissioner believed that the election would be hitch free and smooth

Reacting to questions from journalists, on the outcome of the last House of Assembly elections in the state, where one political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 25, out of the 27 local Government seats of the House of Assembly, the REC said that the result announced by the Commission was authentic results recorded by the commission’s personnel in that election

She said that some of the media mis reported the election by reporting that the election was declared 27 over 27 in favor of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC)

The REC said, ” it is not true that INEC declared 27 over 37 in favor of one party in that election

She further said that she did her job and best as electoral commissioner by providing the required logistics for the election and relied on the staff of INEC who were in the field to conduct the election

” I very much relied on the information given to me by the staff of the commission and the electoral Act which provided guidelines for us” She explained

However, during the interface, at the workshop, the program officer officer of the International Press Centre, (IPC) Melody Akinjiyan set the ball rolling as She welcomed participants and resource persons to the workshop

The first resource person, and Chief Executive Officer, of a Radio Station, Omalicha Radio station, Ms Angela Agoawike dwelt so much on gender issue as regards Governance and reporting Imo state Governorship election

She however commended the decision of the state Governor Hope Uzodimma for considering women in his administration and chosing a woman as his deputy in the coming election

Also dwelling on the topic, Media and Election Apps, the code of election coverage and other issues of safety, Mr Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director, IPC, through his representative,r Ayo Aluko–Olokun, Editor Nigerian Democratic Reporting NDR, threw more light on why journalists should take safety precautions while covering elections

In his own presentation, on impactful reporting of the elections, focussing on people interest issues and telling stories that matters Mr Taiwo One founder journalism clinic, spoke extensively on the practice of journalism and why there should be updates and positive review in the practice

He further explained the importance of covering the coming Imo State Governorship Election using digital tools and apps

On the overview of the EU–SDGN, Mr Lanre Arogundade Executive Director, International Press Centre (IPC) through Mr Ayo Aluko-Olaokun, Editor Nigeria Democratic Report (NDR) and Mr Akin Akingbolu Executive Director Center for Media and Society (CEMESO) harped on the accurate reportage of elections

The Executive Director of CEMESO also talked on deepening the delivery of voter education towards the Imo State Governorship election across media platform

On this however the issue of voter buying and the inclusion of marginalized group featured prominently