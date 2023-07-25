Imo government works out modalities for palliatives distribution

The Imo State government has put machinery in motion on how to distribute food items as palliatives for the suffering masses.

At an emergency Imo State Executive Council sitting, Monday, presided over by Governor Hope Uzodimma, the government approved the various palliative proposals to cushion the effects of hardship and difficulties suffered by the people as a result of removal of fuel subsidy and consequently, the increase in commodity prices.

The Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, is expected to work with the relevant ministries and Head of Service to fine-tune the modalities for the palliatives implementation.

Briefing newsmen at the end at the meeting, the Commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning and Statistics, Dr. C. C. Osuala said that government has set-up Commodity Centres in the 27 Local Government Areas that will stock and sell products such as rice, garri, fertilizers etc, at reduced prices to her citizens.

Osuala was supported at the media briefing by the Commissioners for Transport, Barr. Rex Anunobi; Education, Prof. JohnCliff Nwadike; Trade and Investment, Comrade Simon Ebegbulem; Digital Economy and E-Government, Dr. Chimezie Amadi; the Chief Political Adviser/Head Political Bureau, Barr. Enyinna Onuegbu and the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku.

“The Commodity Centres are meant to bring down the astronomical market prices by the shylock business men and women,”Osuala explained.

Osuala also said that EXCO approved a new Mass Transit system that will reduce transportation cost from one point of the State to another. “This government hopes to achieve through improved Imo Transport Company (ITC) operations and expansion of the Civil Service Free Transport Scheme by expanding the routes and injecting more vehicles.”,

He said that the Exco also congratulated the Governor on the several awards and recognitions he received recently such as the award from Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) as “Prudent Manager of Fiscal Recourses of the State”as well as the one where he was recognised as the ‘’Most Innovative Digital Governor’’ by Titans of Tech Awards.

Osuala said that the award in the tech sector “happens to be the first of such to any Governor in Nigeria because of his establishment of the Ministry of Digital Economy and E-Government in Imo State and the attendant Skill-Up programmes of the Ministry that have turned out digital youths, who are provided with skills that make them employers of labour instead of dependants.”

Osuala told the newsmen that the Governor had earlier reeled out the palliatives in his address to Stakeholders in the State and “anyone desirous of the report can approach office of the Secretary to the State Government to get a copy.”

Answering reporters questions, the Commissioner for Transport and his Trade and Investment colleague, Anunobi and Ebegbulem respectively said that plans are nearing conclusion for the Mass transit to take off just as the Commodity Centres as approved will soon start procuring products for sale to Imo citizens.