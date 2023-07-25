FG, ILO RAISE CONCERN OVER INCREASING RATE OF CHILD LABOUR

….as government says 15 million children engaged in force labour

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The federal government and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) have expressed concern over the continuous engagement of children in force labour to the detriment of their education right in the country.

Ministry of labour specifically said over 15 million Nigerian children engaged in force and hazardous labour in the country.

The Permanent Secretary of the federal ministry of labour and employment, Daju Kachollom who spoke at the commemoration of the World Day Against Child Labour in Abuja yesterday, expressed worry that Nigeria still experience huge cases of child labour, noting that over 15 million children were engaged in child labour across the country.

She said the theme of this year’s commemoration “Social Justice for All. End Child Labour”. called for collaborative action to end or reduce child labour to the lowest ebb.

Describing Child Labour as a grave concern that affects millions of children worldwide, denying them of their fundamental rights to education, health, mental and moral development, the permanent secretary said, “In Nigeria, it is estimated that over 43 % of Nigerian children aged between 5 and 11 years are involved in economic activities, including being engaged in the worst forms of Child Labour.

“According to the 2016 – 2017 MICS Survey, 39 % of children involved in child labour are working under hazardous conditions including quarrying granite, artisanal mining, commercial sexual exploitation, armed conflict, and sometimes are victims of human trafficking.

“These figures reflect the degree of urgency required by the various actors working on child labour to proffer solutions to the reduction and possible elimination of child labour in Nigeria and globally, she said”,.

She noted that the occasion served as a reminder that the fight against child labour requires sustained efforts and collective action of the whole society.

According to her, the commitment of the government in contributing to the global fight against child labour and its worst forms, was evidenced in the adoption and ratification of ILO Conventions No.138 and No.182, enactment of the Child Rights Act to domesticate the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and others.

She said her Ministry was committed to continue active collaboration with relevant stakeholders to develop and implement collective strategies that contribute to the eradication of child labour, engage in advocacy interventions to encourage government (Federal and States) and policymakers to enact and enforce legislation that protects children from exploitation and ensures access to quality education and

provide support to grassroots organizations and implement initiatives dedicated to combating child labour, rehabilitation and empowerment of child labour victims and vulnerable households.

The permanent secretary said government was working with the United States Department of Labour and Northerland government to ensure that child labour is eradicated or reduced to the minimum.

Speaking, the Country Director of ILO, Vanessa Pala, said, ILO has been partnering with federal government on how to develop policy, legislation and strategies to tackle child labour.

She said the collaboration involved engaging stakeholders, private sectors, states and local governments in the fight against child labour in order to give way for child education and development.

Stating that ILO is equally working with the National Bureau of Statistics to have accurate data on child labour across the country, the ILO representative said the data, when gotten would X-ray the strength of force labour in each state of the federation and also provide guidelines for policy development to tackle the menace.

On his part, the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu said the exploitation of children deprives them of their fundamental rights, creating a cycle of poverty, illiteracy and vulnerability.

He noted that “Child labour perpetuates a cycle of deprivation, depriving children of their right to education, play and a nurturing childhood.

“It is therefore imperative that we recognize the urgent need to dismantle this cycle and create a world where no child is forced to sacrifice their potentials for the sake of survival”, .

He quoted ILO to have lamented that about 160 million children are actively engaged in child labour globally.

Continuing the quote “72.1 million African children are estimated to be engaged in child labour and 31.5 million in hazardous work while 15 million child workers are in Nigeria”,.

He said, despite considerable progress in recent years, an alarming number of children in Nigeria and across Africa still toll in hazardous conditions denied the opportunity to grow, learn and thrive.

He noted that the commemoration provided the government with an opportunity to confront the statistics head-on and devise comprehensive strategies that protect the rights of the children and secure a better future for generations to come.

“As the National Human Rights Commission, we recognize that our duty extends beyond this day of commemoration. Our commitment lies in advocating for policies that safeguard the rights of children, working alongside governmental bodies, civil society organizations and stakeholders to enforce legislation that effectively combats child labour and promotes education, protection and empowerment.

“The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is a statutory body mandated to promote and protect human rights, our involvement is instrumental in addressing the challenges posed by child labour and championing the rights and well-being of children across the nation.

“As we look forward to the journey ahead in contributing our own quota in eradicating child labour, the responsibility to protect our children from exploitation and secure their future rests upon the collective commitment of all stakeholders.

“At the national and state levels, civil society organizations, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and international organizations such as the United Nations (UN).

,”African Union (AU), and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) require unwavering commitment by joining hands, pooling resources and working collaboratively, we can create a world where every child is free from exploitation and granted the opportunity to grow. learn, and thrive”,he said. .