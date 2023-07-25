Makinde appoints UI professor, Adeyemo, as SSG-designate

.Appoints chairmen for OYSROMA, Pacesetter Transport Service

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has announced Professor Olanike Kudirat Adeyemo, of the Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine, University of Ibadan, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) designate.

The announcement was contained in a letter signed by the state governor.

This was just as the governor has approved the appointment of Mr. Busoye Ogunlade as chairman of the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA) and Mr Salami Ibraheem Oladeji as chairman and Sole Administrator of the state-owned Pacesetters Transport Service.

The chairmen’s appointments were contained in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi.

The governor, while congratulating the new appointees, counseled them to see their appointment as a call to service.

Professor Adeyemo served as the Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Decontamination and Containment team of the Oyo State COVID-19 Taskforce.

She bagged the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (D.V.M.), Master’s degree in Veterinary Public Health (MVPH) and Ph.D. Veterinary Public Health, in 1994, 1998 and 2005 respectively from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

Adeyemo, a COMSTECH Distinguished scholar and the Pioneer Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships), University of Ibadan, Ibadan between 2017 and 2021, joined the services of the university in March 1999 as Lecturer Grade II in the Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

She rose to the rank of a full professor in October 2011.

From August 2013 to July 2015, she was a Schlumberger Foundation-sponsored Visiting Scholar at the Center for Human and Environmental Toxicology, Department of Physiological sciences, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA.

A 2013 Fellow of the College of Veterinary Surgeon, Nigeria and a Registered Veterinary Surgeon, Adeyemo is a Fellow of many academies, such as the International Science Council (ISC), The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), the Society for Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation, the Nigerian Academy of Science, the African Academy of Sciences and the African Scientific Institute (ASI), USA.

She is also a member of many learned societies, including Society of Toxicology (SOT), the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), the Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FISON), the World Aquatic Veterinary Medical Association (WAVMA) and the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSDW).

Professor Adeyemo’s scholarship and leadership are around “One Health” trans-disciplinary research that cuts across traditional boundaries and paradigms to create novel conceptual, methodological, and translational innovation at the environment-livestock- wildlife-human interface with significant policy implication for Nigeria, the African Continent, and the rest of the world.

An erudite scholar, she has many publications to her credit.