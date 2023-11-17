Imo  CP launches  campaign against violent crime in the state

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, Mr Aboki Danjuma lunched a campaign against violent crimes in the state

During the exercise, the Commissioner, also led the operatives of the Command’s Tactical team, Police Divisions, and 18PMF on a confidence-building patrol and operation show of force exercise across the length and breadth of the State

He assured Imolites of the Command’s resolve to ensuring their maximum safety and deter criminally minded elements from engaging in any form of post-election violence in the State.

The Commissioner while addressing traders and market leaders at Alaba Market, and Ama Hausa Market, Owerri, during the excesi assured them that the operation was not meant to frighten them but to reignite their trust in the police readiness to protect their lives and properties.

The CP assured Imolites that his administration will work in close synergy with other sister security agencies, local vigilantes, and stakeholders in stamping out violent crime from the State. He noted further that he has mandated Area Commanders, DPOs, and Tactical Team Commanders to align with the policing vision and mission of the Inspector-General of Police, *IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM*, by ensuring that officers and men under their supervision refrain from any form of corrupt practice, respect the fundamental human right of citizens and discharge their lawful duties professionally.

, The CP while appreciating the residents of Imo State for their peaceful disposition during and after the gubernatorial elections, urged them to continue to support the Police and other sister security in the State in the ongoing crusade against all forms of crime and criminality by reporting any suspicious person or activity in their vicinity via the Command emergency lines, 08034773600 or 08098880197