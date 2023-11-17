Gender Based Violence..Speaker Abbas, Wife of Ebonyi Gov, Umahi/others, chart way forward to curb GBV and female genital mutilation

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The Speaker of the House of Representative Hon Tajudeen Abbas, has reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to support the pet project of the wife of Ebonyi State Governor Mrs Maudline Nwifuru, tagged “Better Health for Rural Women and Internally Displaced Foundation (BERWO).

Hon Abbas represented by the member representing Umunochi/ Isikwato Federal Constituency Hon Amobi Ogah, made the assertion in Abakaliki the State capital on Wednesday during the official flag-off of the Foundation and the Launch of Gender Based Violence (GBV), Center.

The event among other issues involved the launch of Gender Based Violence (GBV) Center.

Hon Abbas expressed regret that the nation records high prevalence rate of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and needed urgent measures to address the matter.

According to him, ‘The Pet Project requires collective efforts of all stakeholders.

Speaker Abbas commended the wife of Ebonyi State Governor for the pet project geared towards making positive impact on the society.

Earlier in her address, the wife of Ebonyi State Governor Mrs Maudline Nwifuru said that the essence of the pet project was to cater for Rural Women, children and Internally Displaced persons.

“The aim of the initiative was to reactivate family values, curb gender Based Violence, take care of vulnerable persons”

“We intend to open gender Based center, where victims report at the center and will be taken care of”

In a remark, Governor Francis Nwifuru commended the State First Lady for setting up the initiative.

The State Chief Executive said that the pet project would make positive impact for victims of gender Based Violence.

“The pet project impacted will impact on the life of women, children and Internally Displaced persons who are in dire need of support”

“The Better Health for Rural Women, children and Internally Displaced Persons” will promote a virile future ”

“The Foundation will impact on the lives of Rural Women, children, make life more meaningful for them”

The Special Guest of Honour and Minister of Works Engr David Umahi said that the initiative was apt.

Health is everything, the choice of the pet project is apt, we need to take care of women, children and Internally Displaced Foundation ”

Highlights of the occassion was the Launch of the Gender Based Violence Center where millions of naira were netted to the Foundation.

The event was witnessed by wives of Governor’s of Ogun, Imo and Cross River State and Chief Chibuike Orogwu respectively.

Other dignitaries included former Governor Martin Elechi, Speaker of the State House of Assembly Hon Moses Odunwa, National Assembly members, Hon Chinedu Ogah and members of the State Executive Council.

In attendance also were Hon Nkemkama Kama, Chairman Police Service Commission, members of the State House of Assembly