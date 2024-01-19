Igbo Speaking States to be pride of Nigeria soon — Iwuanyanwu

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has observed that the Igbo Speaking States in Nigeria would soon be the pride of the nation

He disclosed this when the Mbaiise People led by the President General of Ezuruezu Mbaise, Chief Joe Anosike and his Executive paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Owerri.

He used the occasion to brief them on some of the activities of the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo which include setting up some Commission of Studies on various Natural and Socio-Economic /Infrastructural Projects

According to him, “these projects will impact positively on the lives of the people as well as make the Igbo Speaking States the most viable economy in the country.”

He however commended the people of Mbaiise for their new Bishop pointing out that the people strongly believe in Ecumenism and maintained that the people of Mbaise manifested their true faith in God for staying many years without a Substantive Bishop.

Chief Iwuanyanwu said that he was very happy when he heard that Mbaise had been given a new Bishop.

He further said, “Mbaise people deserve support and assured them of his support.

He expressed appreciation to Ezuruezu Mbaise for being the first organised Clan from Owerri Zone to pay him such a visit since he assumed office as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in April last year.

He said that Mbaise people are reference people in everything and everywhere pointing out that they have never disappointed or failed him including those working for him. He said that many of his friends are from Mbaise.

He informed them that South East has lots of agricultural potentials that will be able to sustain the zone adding that the same applies to limestone which will be able to sustain five cement industries. The Coal in Enugu according to him, has been described as the best, Sand at Azumini for Glass manufacturing, while the raw materials for Ceramics are all in large quantities in parts of South East.

He said that various Committees have been set up to look into education led by Prof Chinedu Nebo, culture headed by Obi of Onitsha Igwe Alfred Achebe, business leaders with Mr Frank Nneji as Secretary.

On the issue of the New Yam Festival (IRI JI), Chief Iwuanyanwu said that IRI JI in Igboland will be harmonised to give it a stronger outlook and effect. He told the leadership of Ezuruezu Mbaise to submit some names of people who will serve in various Committees of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He recalled his master stroke efforts in ensuring the actualisation of Imo Airport when the federal government tried to put impediments to frustrate its actualisation.

He also made the single highest donation to the Airport project and provided the first four aircraft that operated at the Airport.

He said that while he has done a lot for Ndigbo, Igbos have also honoured him adding that he will never regret whatever he has done for them.

He lamented the hatred of some ethnic groups in the country against Ndigbo especially in Lagos State and Abuja.

He said that Ndigbo have always worked hard to develop every environment they find themselves and they have never acquired any property of other groups forcefully.

Rather they make sure they buy their land for development from the right sources and this is the crime they have committed against those people and their governments.

Chief Iwuanyanwu, who said that he is not against the government acquiring property for State development, such he said must be done by paying compensation to owners of the property and not destroying them for no justification.

He observed that some people have even plotted and boasted that they will cripple Igbo people’s businesses in the country.

He enjoined Igbo business leaders to avail themselves of the opportunity of the massive hectares of land that have been provided by the South East governments and develop their businesses.

In his speech, the President General of Ezuruezu Mbaise, Surveyor Chief Joe Anosike commended Chief Iwuanyanwu for transforming Ohanaeze Ndigbo since he assumed office as President General.

Chief Anosike said that Ezuruezu Mbaise people were very happy about Chief Iwuanyanwu’s attendance at their summit last December at very short notice.

He said that they were touched by his love for the people and prayed to God to bless him.

Chief Anosike told him that Ezuruezu Mbaise would like to be part of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Also speaking, Chief Steve Onu who is the first Vice President of Ezuruezu Mbaise thanked Chief Iwuanyanwu for the opportunity given to them to interact with him.

He commended Chief Iwuanyanwu for ensuring that the Igbo race is not disgraced by other groups adding that Chief Iwuanyanwu has assured that the Igboman has remained on top wherever he stays.

