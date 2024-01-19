Champion Newspapers Limited
Breaking: Supreme Court affirms Uba Sani as Kaduna State governor

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

 

The Supreme Court has affirmed the Victory of Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna state.

 

The Apex Court upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja which set aside the decision of the Kaduna governorship election tribunal sacking Sani and declaring the governorship election in the state as inconclusive.

 

Delivering the Lead Judgement, Justice Tijani Abubakar dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

 

More details later…

 

 

