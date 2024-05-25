Troops kill 253terrorists, arrest 172, recover 251 assorted guns

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.- Gen. Edward Buba says the Nigerian troops eliminated 253 terrorists and arrested 172 persons.

Buba, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday said further that troops rescued 206 kidnapped victims.

In the statement dated May 23 but obtained by Vital News on Friday, May 24, Buba also said 15 suspected oil thieves were arrested and crude oil worth N1,073,829,500 recovered from them.

According to him, troops also recovered 251 assorted weapons and 4,113 assorted ammunition.

He gave the breakdown of the seized arms and ammunition as ; one GPMG, 118 AK-47 rifles, 54 locally fabricated gun, 47 dane guns, 6 pump action guns, 2 locally fabricated pump action guns, 5 double barrel guns, 4 single barrel guns, 4 locally fabricated pistol, 4 IED, 60mm mortar tube, 2 AK butts, MRAP and one bandolier.

Also recovered were 2,047 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 942 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 98 rounds of 9mm ammo, 342 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 334 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm, 252 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm, 110 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ball, 299 live cartridges, 32 magazines, 2 baofeng radios, 2 KYD radios, 8 vehicles, 41 motorcycles, 27 bicycles, 41 mobile phones and N74,702,320.00 cash amongst other items.

Buba revealed that troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 22 dugout pits, 37 boats, 70 drums, 4 receiver, 4 reservoirs and 29 storage tanks.

Other items recovered include 215 cooking ovens, 13 vehicles, 4 wheelbarrows, one tricycle, one motorcycle, 5 mobile phones, one speedboat, 2 KYD radios, 2 outboard engines and 75 illegal refining sites.

He said troops recovered 1,047,050 litres of stolen crude oil and 205,550 litres of illegally refined AGO.

Buba called on Nigerians to extend utmost respect to their armed forces, rather than degraded the institution.

He said it would be counterproductive and amounts to self sabotage to do otherwise.

The defence spokesman said operations across the country are testament of the tireless effort of the military to prevent anarchy, unrest and national security destabilization.

He said for these reasons, the armed forces is deserving of the pride of place as the nations symbol of national unity and resilience.

