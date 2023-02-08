Ibom Air set to add seven new routes to flight schedules.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

In less than two months from now aircraft bearing the logo of Ibom air and flying the Akwa Ibom flag will be conspicuously sighted and hoisted at airports of capital cities of seven countries spanning the West, North and East Africa. The countries are Libya, Ghana, The Gambia, Cameroun, Gabon, Sierra Leone and Cote d’Voire.

The general manager, marketing and communications department of Ibom Air, Mrs Aniekan Essien Ette disclosed this while addressing the members of the correspondents’ chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Akwa Ibom state council on their popular interactive forum titled “Arena” on Thursday.

Fielding questions from the correspondents on contemporary issues bordering on the flight operation, the state of the airline, including the number of its fleet, the spokesperson of the airline said Ibom Air is now world class, adding ‘ you can buy your ticket in any part of the world and go to Akwa Ibom’.

The image maker who spoke on what is delaying the delivery of the airbuses the state government had ordered for and the way forward, refuted the allegation that Ibom Air has barred other airlines from operating at the Victor Attah international airport, saying that Ibom Air has no such power.

“We welcome airlines willing to talk with us. Competition is good for us”, she maintained.

On the issue of ownership of Ibom Air which rocked the media space recently as a major politician in the state was quoted to have laid claims to its ownership, she again debunked the rumors that made the rounds that time.

According to her, Ibom Air is one hundred percent owned by Akwa Ibom state government under Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation.

As the official spokesperson of the Airline, she was asked if it was true that the private aircraft that flew the Presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his entourage to Akwa Ibom state for presidential campaign rally, had issue at Victor Attah international airport over where to park with Governor Udom. Her response was that of no comments.

According to her, Ibom Air is a corporate and legal entity that has nothing to do with politicking and above all, we are only tenant to the airport authority.