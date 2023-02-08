Lalong creates 285 districts, 36 chiefdoms, restored 3 as Plateau clock 47

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The executive governor of Plateau state and director general of All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu in 2023 Nigeria’s election, has announced the creation of 285 new districts, 36 chiefdoms in the state.

Lalong also restored 3 chiefdoms which were scrapped by senator Jonah Jang administration.

He made the pronouncement during the commemoration of the Plateau 47 years anniversary and day of forgiveness and reconciliation, held Tuesday at Rwang Pam Township stadium, Jos the state capital.

According to Lalong, “Today, we are unveiling the Gazette on the creation of Districts and Chiefdoms which is part of our commitment to social justice and inclusive Governance. “In keeping faith with our policy of giving every part of the State a sense of belonging we have so far created 285 new Districts, 36 Chiefdoms as well as restored 3 Chiefdoms scrapped by the previous administration. This is in addition to installing new traditional rulers to replace those who had died and the stools were vacant. I want to use this opportunity to advise the Chiefdoms which are yet to conclude the process of filling vacant stools to do so without further delay. “Similarly, as a sign of our appreciation for the role that Voluntary and Faith based organisations have continued to play in the development of our State, my administration accepted the yearning of the organisations for the return of 32 faith based schools to their original owners. This we believe will enable them to continue to partner with Government in grooming well-grounded leaders that will take Plateau State and Nigeria to its destination. “In marking 47 years of our existence as a State, we want to create a solid identity and sense of pride in our upcoming generation so as to ginger them towards patriotic service. That is why we have decided to use this occasion to unveil the new Plateau Anthem and other symbols that will henceforth be our brand. I have directed the Secretary to the Government of the State to ensure that all citizens are acquainted with these symbols and anthem particularly students who are the future of the State and the nation.

The sultan of Sokoto, his eminence Mohammed Abubakar acknowledged that, it is paramount for people to always under one another and live in peace with each other through dialogue and reconciliation.

He said: “if God forgive us our since as a mere mortals why human beings are finding it difficult to forgive one another?

On 2023 general elections, the monarch challenged political parties and their candidates to disassociate from the used of vulgar language before, during and after elections.

” Promised people what you can offer. Those in authority should know that they would give account of their stewardship. “

The president of Plateau state traditional council of chiefs and emirs,Gbong Gwom Jos, His Royal Highness Da Jacob Buba

said justice department is the foundation of peace.

Buba appeal to the government of Plateau to put machinery in motion to enforced anti-land graphing law passed by the state 9th Assembly and encourage in various communities.

He expressed dismay over the attitude of some religious leaders which instead of using the pulpit to preached and propagate peace but chosen hate speech.

However, the Archbishop of Abuja diocese, his grace Bishop Ignatius Kaigama who represented John Onaiyekan affirmed that plateau is peaceful.charged citizens to continued practicing forgiveness by burying all forms of hatred.