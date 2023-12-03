I won’t take the love, support of Rivers people for granted – Gov. Fubara

.. says peace panacea for sustainable development in Rivers State.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has assured that his administration will not take the love and unflinching support of Rivers people for granted, stressing that he will continue to take cognisance of the collective efforts of all stakeholders to achieve the desired dream of a prosperous state.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance at Koniju Town in Okrika on Saturday during the burial ceremony of the late Amanyanabo of Koniju Town, His Majesty, King Nelson Atubo Oputibeya XI.

Addressing the people, Governor Fubara expressed gratitude over the overwhelming reception accorded him and his entourage by the people of Koniju Town and urged Rivers people to abide by the tenets of peace as this is the only way to bring about the desired and sustainable development in the state.

“When my convoy was stormed by the people, it was the support from the youths, women and everybody, and I was happy. I thank you all for your support. In the spirit of this, I urge you to maintain peace, for it is only when there is peace that the promises we made can be fulfilled.”

The governor commended the people of Wakrike Kingdom, particularly, the Traditional Rulers, for the prevailing peace in the area and their unwavering support for his administration.

He further announced that the process of the formal gazetting of the Koniju Traditional stool for proper recognition will be made public next week.

Earlier in his welcome remark, the Chairman of the Koniju Town Council of Chiefs, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka had described the Governor as a son of Koniju Town and thanked him for honouring the burial of the late monarch, while restating the support of the Koniju people for Governor Fubara’s administration.