I will retire Atiku, Tinubu from Politics – Peter Obi

… Says Nigerians don’t want looters as leaders

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has vowed to retire the presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubarkar and that of the All Progressives Congress, APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu if elected president in the February 25 election.

Peter Obi also said that Nigerians will not want to elect persons who are known to have looted the treasury of the nation in the past.

Speaking at the campaign rally in Asaba, Delta State on Monday, Obi also vowed to revitalize the Warri refinery which has been in disrepair, and also ensure the completion of the East West road that has remained uncompleted in the last 24 years.

He said, “We will make Warri Port to work again. We will complete the east west road. They have been building the road for 24 years but we will complete it.

“If you put my age and Datti age and divide it into two, we are in our fifties. The other people if you put their own they are in their seventies. You know that there is a retirement age. PDP chairman is 70 years, APC chairman is 70 years. Labour Party chairman is 52 years old. So it is our turn. We will retire them, we will pay them compensation.

“Our government will be one for youth and women. That is why I told you our average age, not this other people we don’t know their age, we don’t know where they were born, we don’t know which school they attended.

“I know you heard when they said Peter is stingy. I agree, Nigeria don’t want people who will steal their money again. We want to use our money for our people.

“This election is about character and people we can trust. Everybody knows the schools i attended. When I was the governor in Anambra everybody knows what I did, all the works I did. When I left government, everybody knows where I live , go and verify.”

Also speaking, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba Ahmed said that both PDP and APC leaders have failed and has nothing to offer Nigerians.

“Do you know how to know who this losers are, they have made promises for 24 years, the other half made promises for 16 years, the other made promises for 8 years, and they all failed. How do you know a loser, with all they have had, they cannot face Peter Obi and myself and talk about security, they will hide behind and talk about structure. The structure that they used to destroy Nigeria and keep us where we are today.”

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure also applauded the rare qualities of Peter Obi even as he said that he would have supported the candidate were he not to be in Labour Party.

He said, “There is no gainsaying the fact that the country is in comatose , is in trouble and nothing is working in the country. This is the only opportunity we have to change the narrative of this country.

“It is not because Peter Obi is running in Labour Party, if I was in PDP and Peter Obi is running in Labour Party , I would have supported him. I am saying so because he has what it takes to change the country.”