Insecurity: Elections under threat, may be cancelled, postponed– INEC

.Urges security agencies to be at red alert

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed serious concern over the increasing cases election-related security challenges nationwide, warning that the negative trend, if not checked, could result in the cancellation or postponement of the forthcoming polls.

Specifically, the Commission on Monday noted that the insecurity could hinder declaration of election results and precipitate constitutional crisis and advocated efforts to contain the violence.

The Chairman, Board of The Electoral Institute (TEI), training arm, the training arm of INEC, Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, gave the warning in Abuja at the validation of election security training resources.

According to him, “We all appreciate the fact that Election Security is vital to democratic consolidation through provision of enabling environment for the conduct of free, fair, credible and inclusive elections and thus strengthening the electoral process.

“Consequently, in preparations for the 2023 general elections, the Commission is not leaving anything to chance in ensuring that intensive and extensive security are provided for election personnel, materials and processes.

“This is particularly significant to the Commission given the current insecurity challenges in various parts of the country and the fact that the National Youth Service Corps NYSC members constitute the core of the Polling Unit Election officials.

“Moreover, if the insecurity is not monitored and dealt with decisively, it could ultimately culminate in the cancellation and/or postponement of elections in sufficient constituencies to hinder declaration of elections results and precipitate constitutional crisis.

“This must not be allowed to happen and shall not be allowed to happen. Therefore, Security Personnel in particular and all election officials in general must be security conscious and alert to unusual activities in their environment and must be fully equipped to deal with any challenge at all times.

“To this end, the National Security Adviser, Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno and the Chairman, INEC have jointly assured the nation that conducive environment will be provided for successful conduct of the 2023 general election.

“Similarly, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has conducted Election Security Management Workshops across the six geopolitical zones.

“On its part the Commission, through The Electoral Institute, has institutionalized the development and implementation of a cascaded training mechanism for security personnel as a critical component of its training plan”.

He said motivated by protection offered by the amended Electoral Act, the INEC introduced innovative technologies and procedures and made commitments to the Nigerians that continuous verification, accreditation and voting will be conducted at the polling units using the Bimodal Verification and Accreditation System (BVAS) and real-time polling unit-level results will be uploaded on to the INEC Results Viewing (IReV) Portal using the same BVAS.

“These commitments require innovative security strategies and deployments for protection of voters, election personnel, materials, equipment, the electoral processes as well as the general public and infrastructure.

“These innovative systems and processes minimize human errors and delays in results collation and improves the accuracy, transparency, and credibility of the results collation process thereby ensuring credibility of the process.

“They were tested during the Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections, held on June 18, 2022 and July 16, 2022, respectively”, he stated.

In his speech, the Director- General of The Electoral Institute, Dr. Sa’ad Umar Idris stressed that the Election Security Training Documents would play a very critical role in the effective training of security personnel in securing the electoral environment for free, fair, credible and inclusive elections.

He disclosed that the four documents to be validated are: the electoral security personnel training manual, the electoral security personnel facilitator’s guide, the electoral security handbook, and the basic security in election duty handbook.

In his goodwill message, Country Director of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, IFES, Serah Jah, said managing security threats in the electioneering process is a challenge for INEC.

It would be recalled that some offices and personnel of INEC have been targets of attacks by hoodlums in different parts of the country, lately.