I’ ll continue to work toward expanding frontiers of entertainment industry—Amb Cornell Udofia

Amb Cornell Udofia is an outstanding Public Relations practitioner who has distinguished himself on so many f4onts. Popularly known as Amb Udofia is a recipient of so many awards on the local and international scene thus presenting him as a goal-getter. Convener CMC Africa Award lecture and former public relations officer Akwa Ibom State community in Lagos, he is the foúnder of Centre for Media Connect Professionals. Amb Udofia in this inter gave tips on building successful campaigns for both products and personalities. Excerpts

Good to be with you Ambassador udofia. It is our pleasure having you in this special interview after so many attempts

Thanks for always checking out on me when am not coming out more often as expected. Am very sorry for the stress of pinning me down for this great chat; just that managing our time has been very challenging but we thank God we are finally here

Tell us what has been happening with Cornell UDOFIA and the cMc gladiators Global Brand , we learnt you just return from Abuja, tell us more about the Experience.

We just came back from Abuja after Putting up a fantastic award as a chief Consultant to Publisher of Nigeria iconic watch magazine Mayor David Buchieze my good friend and it was a great experience exploring Abuja the seat of Power and unity. It was great and the entire glory and adoration be unto the most high who made everything possible and better at His sights.

Apart from the award ceremony, can you take us back to some other activities that you did while there.

Thanks for this great question. Our trip to Abuja was for five reasons. One, we were in Abuja to know our Goodwill Ambassadors who are resident in that city to tell them more about what we have been doing and to call more synergy for a symbiotic Business Relationship 2024 and it paid off because the kind of reception and support was very massive and encouraging. It’s time for us to be going to Abuja the centre of unity and seat of power more often now.

Secondly as the Chief Consultant to Nigeria iconic media grand award, It’s my duty to coordinate the awardees from all part of the country to be celebrated for their great works and Achievement.

The Likes of Director General of NTA Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos, Dr Aisha Adamu Medical Director , Federal Medical Centre , Jalingo, Dr. Ifeanyi Nwachukwu CEO Richland Property and Homes Lagos, Dr (Mrs.) Oluwatosin Abimbola Dokpesi Managing Director of AIT, Dr. Reuben Abati Arise News, This Morning Presenter, Lisa onu, Nollywood Actress and General Manager Wella Place Asokoro Abuja, Francis Duru, movie icon, Ibro Musa, movie icon, Emeka Ike, Nollywood Legend, Jim iyke movie icon, Hajia U K Ibrahim president/ ceo voice of widows Foundation, Bentv London, Benedict Johnson Nollywood Legend, Mbasekei obono Executive Director Tap initiative NGO, Mrs Agyin Agbu Kefas, First lady of Taraba State, Chief Vincent and many more.

It was a great event and Shehu Musa Yaradua conference centre Abuja was the venue . Thanks to Arise News, African Independent Television, The Gladiators Magazine, Roekif Castle, Cornel Entertainment, Daily Independent were all on ground to give their maximum support.

While in Abuja my team Paid a courtesy visit to Dr. ( Mrs) Oluwatosin Abimbola Dokpesi CEO Daar communications Media group, First to check up on her to know how the AIT under her watch is fairing and to encourage her to keep the flag flying as African Independent Television is still the flagship of African reporting and also to celebrate her achievement in the media Industry and humanity at large .She was very happy receiving us most Especially coming from Lagos and thank us for honour done her and pledge to continue to pilot the station with Credible and Authentic Reporting about AFRICA.

We also visited The Director General of NTA Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos to thank him for his great developmental milestones he’s doing at Nta as The current DG of the station. He was very happy for our visit and thank us for honouring him with the award and pledge to continue to do his Best to keep our citizens inform about Government policies and programs.

Then ee also visited Rear Admiral patrick Effah Director of Naval intelligent and great Patron of cMc Group. He was very happy to Receive us and thank the group for the creativity Exhibiting due his Promotions and thanksgiving Party which took place in Lagos last year and urged us to keep the flag flying as he’s very much happy for what we are doing through our platform.

Finally our courtesy visit ended with Queen Lisa onu a Nollywood Actor and movie maker per Excellence Amb lusa onu who is also the General Manager of wells place in Asokoro who was very happy to see us and pledge to continue to support our programs having seen and been following our great strides in the country and beyond. She was very happy to receive us . She gave a very good tribute on the personality of Amb Cornell udofia who has been very consistent in promoting so many super stars in the Entertainment industry and she was one of the beneficiaries.

You were also one of the special guests at this year Bola Tinubu youths summit which took place at shehu musa Yaradua conference center Abuja; can you shade more light on that ?

Yes l have been following the activities of Bola Tinubu youths summit since it’s inception in Lagos, and when I learnt that, the organizers are taking the program to Abuja for the very First time and I feel as a youth leader who has been mostly celebrated by the youths, I feel I should honour them with my presence as way of boosting their moral and I was very happy it’s turn out well. So many other personalities line The Gov of Nasarawa and Lagos states were ably Represented By their commissioners and it’s didn’t stop there and communiqué about youths contributions to the National development were made and I am very happy to made that Appearance with my 5 man team from Lagos