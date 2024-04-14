Climate Action Africa advocates inclusivity, partnership to tackle Nigeria’s climate crisis

…urges promotion of green economy, separation of waste, clean cooking
Blessing Akorowosi
Climate Action Africa (CAA), an organisation on advocacy for climate resilience in Nigeria, has called for collaboration of stakeholders in tackling the nation’s current and future climate challenges.
Addressing journalists during a media briefing held in Lagos on Friday, Co-Founder and Executive Director of CAA, Grace Oluchi Mbah harped on the need to embrace clean cooking, separate waste and promote green economy.
Mbah noted that the current climatic condition faced in the nation and across Africa is as a result of the people’s lifestyle, hence the need to deliberately invest in climate action to save the future.
According to her, to address rising temperatures, erratic weather patterns, and environmental degradation, there is need for a united front across all stakeholder groups.
She said, “Nigeria’s unique position and vast resources necessitate a comprehensive strategy that leverages the expertise and commitment of every sector.
“From government and industry leaders to scientists, community organizations, and individual citizens, we all have a role to play in building a more resilient and sustainable future.”
The climate expert stressed the importance of fostering partnership in areas like policy development and implementation, innovation and technology, community mobilization and education, investment and financing.
Speaking on the upcoming Climate Action Africa Forum 2024 (CAAF24) scheduled for June 19-20 in Lagos, Mbah said the forum will bring together key stakeholders from across Africa to discuss innovative solutions and develop concrete action plans for tackling climate change.
“The forum will introduce the Deal Room, a dynamic marketplace connecting Africa’s brightest innovators with forward-thinking investors to accelerate impactful deals for climate action and sustainable development.
“Following the conference, CAA will partner with Silicon Valley based Founder Institute, the world’s largest startup accelerator to provide ongoing support to African innovators in a post accelerator programme,” she stated.
