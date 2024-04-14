Climate Action Africa advocates inclusivity, partnership to tackle Nigeria’s climate crisis

…urges promotion of green economy, separation of waste, clean cooking

Blessing Akorowosi

Climate Action Africa (CAA), an organisation on advocacy for climate resilience in Nigeria, has called for collaboration of stakeholders in tackling the nation’s current and future climate challenges.

Addressing journalists during a media briefing held in Lagos on Friday, Co-Founder and Executive Director of CAA, Grace Oluchi Mbah harped on the need to embrace clean cooking, separate waste and promote green economy.

Mbah noted that the current climatic condition faced in the nation and across Africa is as a result of the people’s lifestyle, hence the need to deliberately invest in climate action to save the future.

According to her, to address rising temperatures, erratic weather patterns, and environmental degradation, there is need for a united front across all stakeholder groups.