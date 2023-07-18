I-CON Polytechnic launches press club to empower mass communication students

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

I-CON Polytechnic, Osogbo, Osun State has inaugurated a press club, I-CON Wiz as a platform for practising journalism on campus.

The mass communication students of the institution, excited about the initiative expressed readiness to explore the media world.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Osamdo house, Osogbo and chaired by the Assistant Secretary of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun council, Comrade Mayowa Fagbohungbe.

Addressing the students, Fagbohungbe urged them to be determined and committed to attaining their goals and success.

Describing the initiative as a good support system for the students, the media practitioner charged the students communicators to seek mentorship from media professionals.

In her charge, correspondent of Champion Newspapers, Blessing Akorowosi enjoined the students to start practising journalism from school, using the press club as a platform for development.

She said, “You can embark on investigative and developmental journalism projects. Apply for student journalists’ grants and attend media workshops to hone your reporting skills.

“Be willing to learn. Don’t limit yourself to a particular aspect but broaden your knowledge and position yourself for bigger opportunities. As students, have short and long term goals for your career and remain focused to achieve them.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, the visionary of the initiative and lecturer of the institution, Mr Oluwafemi Ojomo stated that the I-CON Wiz club was birthed to curtail the decadence amongst students and positively engage them.

He appreciated the proprietor of I-CON Polytechnic, Alhaji Ibrahim Adeoti for supporting the initiative and his dedication to the development of the students.

Ojomo further explained, “I-Con Wiz is a palace of words where we create a platform for young minds to find shelter in the media and communication world by practicing journalism on campus. With this, we will have people who are going to be the stars and diamonds of the media world to add value to this devalued society.

“This club inaugurated today is a seed planted on the fertile soil of belief. It will germinate to a tree where many will seek abode, where many will be groomed, where many will fall in love with journalism.”

He called on media practitioners to “come together and water the soil to save the lives of the current generation and those coming behind it. Let us join hands together to embrace these young ones who have identified this crucial need at this time and throw our weights of experience and expertise around them, form them, crush them, mold them and rebrand them. This is just all we ask for and believe it is already a reality.”

The executive members of the I-CON Wiz were sworn in and identity cards were issued to members of the club for immediate commencement of activities.