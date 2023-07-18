Marcus Rashford signs new deal with Manchester United

Marcus Rashford says he has a lot more to achieve with Manchester United after penning a new long-term contract at his boyhood club.

The homegrown hero had entered the final year of his existing deal but has now committed to fresh terms which will see him stay put at Old Trafford until June 2028.

England international Rashford scored 30 goals in all competitions last season, helping fire the Red Devils to a third-placed Premier League finish, an FA Cup final, and a Carabao Cup triumph.

The 25-year-old ace told United’s website: “I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream.

“That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt.

“I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.

“As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility that comes with representing this badge and feel the highs and lows as much as anyone.

“I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the future under this manager.”

Since making his debut in 2016, the Wythenshawe-born star has racked up 359 appearances and scored 123 goals across all competitions.

His efforts last term were recognized with both the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards.

Having secured his star forward’s future, boss Erik ten Hag will now look to add further quality to his squad as he prepares for a Champions League campaign next term.

Mason Mount has already signed for the club in a blockbuster deal from Chelsea, while Andre Onana looks set to join from Inter and replace David De Gea as the club’s No1 goalkeeper.