Hunters, security men comb forests to rescue 3 abducted men in Osun

By BISIRIYU
BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

In search of three men kidnapped over the weekend, local hunters and security agents have stormed the forests of Iwo in Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State.

The kidnapped victims are: Hamzat Ibrahim, Deere Ibrahim and a 38-year-old man whose real name is still unknown.

It was gathered that some unknown gunmen invaded a suburb of Iwo community at the weekend and started shooting sporadically to scare people and they went away with three people and escaped into the forest.

However, local hunters and other security agents swung into action immediately, and are currently on the trail of the kidnappers.

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Osun Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident, stating that one Hamidat Ibraheem reported the abduction to the police.

“The gunmen abducted Hamzat Ibrahim, Deere Ibrahim and a 38-year-old man. Our officers, hunters and other local security agencies are combing the forest to rescue the victims”, she stated.

