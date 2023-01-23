NNPP supporters in Borno dump party, vow to support PDP, Atiku

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Thousands of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) in Borno State on Monday dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in support of the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.and the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state, Mohammed Jahari.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference at the NUJ Press centre, Maiduguri on Monday, the former Zonal Secretary of the Party, who led some party executives and members in Borno State,, Dr Babayo Liman, urged other party loyalists and supporters in the state to support former Vice President Atiku Abubajar and the PDP gubernatorial Candidate in the state, Jahari.

“I defected from NNPP on the 14th January, 2023 in Bauchi, but Borno being the fact that is one of the states that made up my political Zone, I decided to visit all the states in the North East to inform thousands of my supporters that we are defecting to PDP in full support of our Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Borno, Alhaji Jahari”, Dr Liman said.

Dr. Babayo, who was a former member of the NNPP presidential Campaign Committee (PCC), said his reason for their defection was their perception of the inability of the National Leader, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, to manage the affairs of the party properly.

He explained that on several occasions, they had gone to the National Leader to resolve crisis emanating from the zone, but to his utter dismay, no concrete steps were taken to solve the crisis.

He said: “With me here, I have some of the NNPP Executives from the 27 local government areas and over 650,000 registered members in Borno State, but as I cannot bring all of them here, I decided to invite few of these executive members and some supporters to declare our intention to move to the PDP.”

“Our reason for supporting Atiku Abubakar is because of his track records and pedigree to rescue Nigerians from the clutches of insecurity, banditry, poverty, unemployment and bad policies of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC”, Dr. Liman further said.

He said the firmer Vice President and the Presidential candidate of the PDP was instrumental to the success of the PDP during the time of Obasanjo and if elected, he would bring his experience to bear.

