Hoodlums invade Ondo journalist’s apartment, cart away valuables

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Unknown hoodlums have reportedly burgled the apartment of an Ondo State-based journalist, Mr. ‘Tosin Ajuwon, and carted away his valuables.

The hoodlums broke into the building located at Irese community in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state through the window and made away with two sets of television including vital documents.

It was learnt that the burglars penetrated the house when Mr. Ajuwon and members of his family had left the house.

The incident would be the second time unknown persons would break into the apartment stealing his properties.

Ajuwon described the incident as very shocking and a direct attack on him.

According to him, the hoodlums came into the apartment through the backyard after breaking the burglary window.

His words: “It is the most shocking incident because the burglars came into the apartment when we have left the house for work which shows that they must have been monitoring our movement. They came in through the backyard where they damaged the burglary proof and entered through the window.

“They ransacked the whole room, scattered some of my documents in a most frightening way. In fact, it’s a direct attack. They stole two television sets (a 55 inches Hisense Curve TV and an LG 32 inches TV) while they also took away some vital documents.

“We have reported the case to the police in the Ijare Division and they have promised to ensure that they identified those who perpetrated the evil act. I trust that the police would surely go after them”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in Ondo State, DSP Oluwafunmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident to reporters in Akure said the burglars broke into the apartment when the journalist and his family had already left the house.

She explained that the police have begun an investigation into the case and vowed that the perpetrators would soon be brought to book.

