President Buhari wishes Mamman Daura happy birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Malam Mamman Daura as he marks his 82nd birthday November 9.

In a message to his nephew and close associate, President Buhari says no one deserves a happier birthday than Malam Daura, describing him “as a complete gentleman widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect, famous for his master strokes.

“May you be blessed with good health and happiness and continue to serve the nation. Stay well and do the maximum for the country. God bless you with long and healthy life.”

For a better society